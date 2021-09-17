Henry Walsh: Time to check for worms again — last time we tested, we were losing 0.2kg of milk a day to them

We are making our autumn plans and looking to maximise our milk output from the high-quality grass we have been building over the last month.

Our AFC is 900 kg/ha, slightly behind our target of 1,000 due to a small moisture deficit 10 days ago, but growth is still strong at 70 and demand is 62 so it should increase a bit more.

Rotation length has been extended to 30 days and will increase to 35.

We completed our final application of fertiliser on the MP: 18 units of protected urea on September 13-14.

The herd is producing 16.6 litres a day at 5.2pc fat and 3.98pc protein, giving us 1.57kg/ms/day on 2kg of ration and SCC averaging 100.

We scanned at the end of August and the empty rate is well below 10pc again from 100pc AI.

Conception rates were down a bit this year, at 68pc to conventional AI and 60pc to sexed semen.

Cows and heifers have been vaccinated for salmonella and we will take a few dung samples to check for worms as I notice a bit of coughing for the first time this year.

We did not treat the cows with a zero-withdrawal wormer again, for the third summer in a row.

We checked them in mid-June and all was clear, but our last bulk milk tank sample — which tests for IBR, lepto etc — indicated we were losing 0.2kg of milk every day due to worms, so it is time to cross-check again.

This morning we dried off five cull/problem cows to reduce demand and we will be watching to take out a few more in the next two weeks and either selling or putting them to the outfarm.

Over the next few weeks we will body-condition score (BCS) the herd and complete our fourth and final milk recording.

This year we will again be using selective dry cow therapy. We have not picked an SCC threshold but maybe below 100 for the four tests and no clinical cases of mastitis this year could be a good starting point.

Elsewhere, I saw a headline, ‘Ireland’s climate action legislation is among the most ambitious in the world.

This is a statement loaded with risks for agriculture, based on political parties motivated by ambition but short on sustainable suggestions for our sector.

I saw recently that 98pc of Ireland’s water has achieved a quality standard that only 72pc of Germany’s water can match.

It is accepted now that our water is tested more frequently than any other country in Europe, and results show that water quality in Irish rivers, already amongst the best in Europe, is stable or improving — thanks to the actions of farmers in terms of slurry storage and application by LESS.

The new nitrates review is proposing additional excessive costs on farmers, in particular around soiled water and covering of outdoor tanks, without first giving new regulations time to work and secondly ensuring greater compliance, through education with existing regulations on closing dates, weather events and help/advice with buffer zones or point source losses.





Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and outfarm owner John Moran