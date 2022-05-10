Henry Walsh: This old dog can always learn new tricks

Last week we hosted an IFAC/Aurivo/Teagasc joint event on our farm. The event highlighted the vast support available to us in dairying on a daily basis.

The level of knowledge, commitment and expertise displayed by the speakers at the various boards was superb.

While the goalposts continue to move, the fundamentals of good grass, good cows, good infrastructure and good people remain at the heart of profitable sustainable dairying in Ireland.

The financial board explained that costs of production on Aurivo farms in 2021 were reasonably similar per cow, but the more profitable farms were getting more milk solids per cow, mostly from higher solids percentage per litre sold.

On our farm costs are predicted to rise by a shocking 40pc in 2022, but I fear the real risk will come next year when milk prices inevitably fall back but costs are unlikely to.

Improving farm sustainability

There were three easy options at the top of the list of way to reduce our carbon footprint: switch to protected urea; apply all slurry with LESS; and start establishing clover.

Here on the farm, we have just over-sown 5ha with the guttler at a rate of 2kg/ac.

We had walked the paddocks newly reseeded over the last three years and realised that only two of them have reached a level of clover that is good enough to allow us apply no nitrogen to them for the rest of the summer.

The 5ha is almost there but needs a clover top-up and we will reassess it in April 2023.

All the other reseeds have very little clover present and have to be categorised as failures on my behalf, with more learning required. It is frustrating as I thought I had done most things right.

The other areas addressed by the board were around biodiversity and improving water quality, with more simple tips with little or no cost.

Read More

Attracting and retaining labour

My son Enda spoke at the breeding and labour boards, where he mentioned sustainability around the working environment.

There was a good discussion around the importance of a regular finishing time in the evening, combined with a rota that guarantees days off.

Dairy farmers have always worked particularly hard, often doing long days, seven days a week. This is an area receiving more attention now, and not before time — the days of racing back to do the evening milking after the match or skipping the meal at the wedding belong in the past.

There is also a need to make farm facilities more attractive to family as well as employees and relief milkers.

Read More

Health and safety

Last week during the spring clean for the open day we had an unannounced walk-in by an HSA inspector.

This was a courteous call by a person looking to improve the safety practices on our farm by raising awareness of the most common causes of farm accidents — headed by livestock and machinery.

It is an area I have become more and more conscious of. For example, I do my best to ensure that every gate and door is hanging and closing properly.

Because of the number of students we take, I have always strived to keep the farm facilities and vehicles in good condition.

We had a beneficial discussion with the inspector around safety in the calving area and the importance of paved level ground between the different calf sheds to allow easier movement with the milk trolley.

Another simple tip was to paint the first and last steps yellow or hi-vis to avoid falls.

The inspector said all risk-assessed systems must be documented. One new requirement I had not been aware of was the need to get all lifting equipment — such as front loaders — tested and certified.

The inspector recommended that we communicate safety protocols on the farm to students and contractors, and get them to sign the form stating they understand and agree with my protocols.

We have eight contractors doing different jobs for us, such as pit silage, slurry, re-seeding, hedge-cutting, round-baling, dung-spreading, builders, track machines.

This could lead to some delicate conversations, given that some of them have been contracting for us for over 30 years and have unblemished safety records here.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran