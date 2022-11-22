Farming

Farming

Henry Walsh: There are glimmers of hope for dairy’s future despite all the negativity

Local farmers highlighted numerous concerns when Minister Simon Coveney visited my farm – but there are reasons for optimism

Listening to farmers&rsquo; concerns: Minister Simon Coveney addresses an informal IFA discussion at Henry Walsh&rsquo;s farm in Oranmore Expand

Henry Walsh

With another year’s milk production drawing to a close, thoughts turn towards 2023 and what it might hold for dairy farmers.

There has been rampant agri-inflation over the last 12 months, with a crazy increase in the primary input costs — exacerbated by recent sharp rises in interest rates.

