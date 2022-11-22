Henry Walsh: There are glimmers of hope for dairy’s future despite all the negativity

With another year’s milk production drawing to a close, thoughts turn towards 2023 and what it might hold for dairy farmers.

There has been rampant agri-inflation over the last 12 months, with a crazy increase in the primary input costs — exacerbated by recent sharp rises in interest rates.

The 25pc emissions reduction, the Nitrates Action Plan (NAP) as well as space for nature and eco schemes, will dramatically affect the way we farm next year and beyond.

Recently we had Foreign Minister Simon Coveney — along with Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton — visit our farm for an informal Oranmore IFA discussion on these and other issues.

Attendees stressed the crucial role government policies and supports will have in helping us achieve these reductions.

Two young couples starting out in dairy talked about the negative perception of the sector — even though they are following best practice across every aspect of their farming.

They also brought up the punitive 7.5pc stamp duty on farm land once you are over 35.

Renewables were discussed, including forestry along with carbon farming and trading, with a plea to the ministers that the government would support these initiatives, as there have been too many false dawns.

The challenges facing suckler farming were raised, the importance of retaining live exports and the disappointment around the rushed nature of the new ACRES scheme.

The ministers were told that many older farmers have problems with paperwork, and it was pointed out that 15,000 older western farmers have fallen through the cracks and are living in poverty with no pensions or income support.

Another problem underlined was the difficulties faced by start-up businesses trying to diversify around accessing support or borrowings.

Minister Coveney’s attendance was appreciated, as was his knowledge about the issues raised.

Amidst all the gloom and the challenges, though, there are some signs that give me hope of a positive future for dairy.

Global consumption continues to grow, showing that people the world over believe in the health benefits as well as the affordable nutritious value of milk.

The powerful push towards environmental constraints, particularly in New Zealand and the Netherlands, will reduce global production.

However, I also believe it’s in all Irish dairy farmers’ interests that milk remains affordable to international consumers, because that’s where 85pc of our sales occur.

We cannot ignore the impact that inflation — estimated to be 10pc this year and predicted to be 7.5pc next year — will have on consumer spending power.

Inside the farm gate I believe new and existing technologies will help us reduce our dependence on purchased nitrogen and get greater productivity from our organic manure.

While there is work to be done across every aspect of our farming, we must keep highlighting that Irish milk producers still have the lowest carbon footprint in the EU. We still have that green image with consumers, and it is vital we retain it.

The farming lobby needs to challenge some of the data used to support the often negative statements made by bodies like the Environmental Protection Agency; sometimes these figures are out of date.

We must have real-time test results that help us identify and address the issues one by one at local level, the way ASSAP has approached the challenge, rather than broad-brush soundbites.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and outfarm owner John Moran