Henry Walsh: The workload is intense, but compact calving is delivering big benefits for us

It’s springtime on the farm again and with it our hopes and expectations are refreshed for the year ahead. Preparations are complete, the calving has started, the grass is growing, the fertiliser is out.

The foundations are laid for what will hopefully be a good farming year. And, hopefully, the weather will be kind to us, there are no unexpected shocks on the health front or otherwise and we receive a fair price for our produce.

Calving on our own herd, similar to most dairy herds in Ireland, has continued to become even more compact.

This is possible because a lot of positive actions were taken last year such as feeding the cows well to ensure they are at the correct BCS, an effective vaccination programme and, of course, good heat detection.

Half our herd calved in 11 days and over 70pc are expected in the first three weeks. There are many advantages to compact calving including days in milk, enough dairy replacements in the first three weeks plus most of the herd will be well recovered for the start of breeding.

Workload

There are also challenges including an increased workload which requires planning in advance to ensure calf housing is ready and that there is lots of help around.

We are focused on implementing good standards of hygiene in the calving areas and calf houses, including foot baths outside each shed.

Similar to last year, my son Enda tests every first milking of colostrum with the refractometer, then puts it into its own bucket with a sealed lid and records the cow’s number, the date and quality on the lid.

We also have help from Roisin, a GMIT/Mountbellew Ag College science student on placement this spring. She is a very welcome addition, brings huge energy and has a great interest in all that is happening on the farm.

Along with my wife, Trish, she is responsible for all the young calves and doing a great job. She is very focused on getting the colostrum into the new calves and keeping lots of straw in their pens.

Grazing is also going well and we started milking the main herd twice a day on February 16. We will continue milking the colostrum group OAD to manage the workload

Price increases and Inflation

Last month, I finished my article by saying that with all the changes occurring due to the environment and Brexit, farmers would need a price increase sooner rather than later.

Of course, no sooner was it said than the factories were cutting the price of beef from what was already a very poor price at a time when the winter finishers are incurring their higher costs.

I believe we are heading for turbulent times in farming with the massive increases in feed and fertiliser prices. We are experiencing price inflation in many products across the board with Brexit-related compliance costs, lack of availability or Covid being the main reasons given.

Protected Urea

For example, last month I looked to buy the same brand of Protected Urea I used with great success in 2020.

Last year I paid a premium for the product because it was produced using superior technology and the inhibitor was incorporated into every granule. I used it because there would be less losses to the air and groundwater, and a longer shelf life.

These are the very reasons we were being encouraged towards Protected Urea, so when I was told it was unavailable because of a shortage in Germany where it is manufactured, I was not impressed.

On enquiring further it would appear they are retaining the Protected Urea for their own use or until demand is satisfied.

I find it very frustrating to think that we as model EU farmers/citizens here in Ireland somehow always end up with the wrong end of the stick.

When we are importing something it has invariably increased in price due to shortages; when we are exporting there is a surplus, a barrier or a toll to bring down the return to farmers.

Only 5pc of the Nitrogen spread here is Protected Urea and EU policy dictates it is one our best options to reduce GHGs, so you would expect every effort should be made to ensure availability and fairness of distribution.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda, and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran