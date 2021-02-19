Farming

Henry Walsh: The workload is intense, but compact calving is delivering big benefits for us

Over half of Henry Walsh's herd calved in 11 days and over 70pc are expected to calve in the first three weeks. PHOTO: Hany Marzouk Expand

Henry Walsh

It’s springtime on the farm again and with it our hopes and expectations are refreshed for the year ahead. Preparations are complete, the calving has started, the grass is growing, the fertiliser is out.

The foundations are laid for what will hopefully be a good farming year. And, hopefully, the weather will be kind to us, there are no unexpected shocks on the health front or otherwise and we receive a fair price for our produce.

Calving on our own herd, similar to most dairy herds in Ireland, has continued to become even more compact.

