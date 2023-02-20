Farming

Henry Walsh: Is a 60-hour week achievable during calving season?

There are farmers achieving it in other groups so we need to ask ourselves, why can’t we?

Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand
Take care: Henry Walsh at his farm in Co. Galway. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

It’s spring time and once again we are in the midst of calving with late nights and early mornings. There can be no doubt: you have to love it to stay working the hours most dairy farmers do at this time of the year.

Our discussion group is running the 60-hour challenge to see where we can improve work practices on farms that help us to limit the working week to 60 hours in the spring. For most of us, this is a big ask but there are farmers achieving it in other groups so we need to ask ourselves, why can’t we?

