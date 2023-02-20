Henry Walsh: Is a 60-hour week achievable during calving season?

It’s spring time and once again we are in the midst of calving with late nights and early mornings. There can be no doubt: you have to love it to stay working the hours most dairy farmers do at this time of the year.

Our discussion group is running the 60-hour challenge to see where we can improve work practices on farms that help us to limit the working week to 60 hours in the spring. For most of us, this is a big ask but there are farmers achieving it in other groups so we need to ask ourselves, why can’t we?

In some ways, we are the authors of the problem, creating added workload as the first three weeks of calving are getting more intense every year. So much emphasis has been placed on fertility within the EBI index which in turn is resulting in a more fertile, compact calving national herd and secondly, many farms similar to our own have started to synchronise the heifers for AI on the first day of breeding.

We know there are big benefits to compact calving to grass in February, giving us a high six-week calving rate resulting in the herd achieving more days in milk. With all this information at hand, good planning and preparation is absolutely vital to ensure every job that can be done before calving is done as otherwise we could get “snowed under”.

This year, even though we put in huge preparation before the start of calving and use our contractor to spread slurry etc, we are not staying within the target 60-hour working week. More help is always desirable but more and more dairy farmers are having difficulty sourcing it.

This week is school mid-term and we have an excellent TY student who is giving us a boost as well as a much appreciated different line of conversation at meal times.

Moving on, the weather since mid-January has been very kind and particularly since February 1, allowing most farmers the opportunity to drop the slurry tanks significantly and these days the temptation is to empty them completely.

We have spread more than intended this early but ground conditions are so good and no heavy rain in the forecast.

​Research tells us from now until May 1 is the best time to spread slurry. For nearly every dairy farmer it will be by LESS, which will maximise the return from the nitrogen component but now is also the best time to benefit from the P & K contained in the slurry, which we sometimes forget is where 85pc of the monetary value is contained.

We held off until February 10 with the urea and spread 23 units on all the milking platforms, apart from the few paddocks that got slurry. My preference is to return the slurry to the silage fields on the out-farms because cutting is when the greatest off take of P & K occurs.

We intend to re-seed more of the out-farms with white and red clover swards to reduce our purchased nitrogen but those pastures will still require P & K from slurry to support the plant.

One issue that is very serious at present is the probable reduction in the nitrates derogation from the current 250kg down to 220kg.

To retain the derogation we needed to see an improvement in water quality in our lakes and rivers by the end of 2022.

What is most frustrating about it is that so many actions have started to be taken on every farm — from reducing N use to extending and enforcing the closed period for slurry, etc, but none of these actions are being given time to work by the EPA or the Department of Agriculture.

This new derogation figure of 220kg has huge implications for the viability of the dairy farms availing of it through reduced stocking rates — particularly when we remember the organic N calculation for the vast majority of herds, about 70pc of dairy cows (band 2) has moved twice over the last three years, from 85kg initially to 89kg and this year onto 92kg.

This is a forced 8pc reduction of stocking rate already in place and the new 220kg derogation figure will lead to a further compulsory cut of 12pc in stocking rate or a massive 20pc cut in total for every band 2 milk producer in derogation, not to mention the massive change about to befall band 3 suppliers.

I notice there is no politician calling for a dairy-cow reduction scheme recently. I suspect it’s because they know the changes coming in the nitrates derogation will do the job for them.

​Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran