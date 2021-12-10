Henry Walsh: How to prepare for a world with less fertiliser

This will go down as another good farming year, with the weather kind and prices improved, but rising input costs could decimate profits in every sector in 2022.

This is not a threat we can afford to underestimate.

With fertiliser availability also a concern, there could be serious problems feeding the animals day to day on grass, and in growing enough silage for winter feed.

Over the last 50 years fertiliser has been the greatest contributor as mankind grew enough affordable food to feed an exploding world population.

We as farmers do not have access to any other product that can give us such a predictable return for our investment.

Aside from price, we will have to be aware of how much fertiliser is available to us, and manage our requirements around it.

In the short term, it is not realistic to dramatically reduce demand, so we have to hope that some will be available, even if it is uneconomic, and that the gas problem is sorted internationally, allowing fertiliser production to increase in the spring.

So we can not tolerate waste of any kind next year in terms of slurry, fertiliser, topping, surplus stock etc.

We need to be very conscious of the weather forecast to avoid losses due to rainfall or even high temperatures in summer.

Our first objective must be to maximise the use of existing nutrients on our own farm.

We have just got our farm soil tested to ensure pH is correct and that our P and K status is index 3.

Over the last few years, I have noticed that the pH of a soil tested in January can drop a few decimal points by summer when slurry and fertiliser have been applied.

This could mean an ideal pH of a field in January of say 6.4 could drop to a borderline 6.1 in summer and this may impact on nutrient availability.

The next focus area is to apply the slurry where we can maximise the nutrient usage from it, and optimise timing with regard to weather events, soil temperatures and the Moorepark predicted growth rates.

This to ensure the grass plant is growing actively, allowing it to better utilise the available N.

This will probably delay the spreading date a little to maybe March 1, and we will aim to apply all our slurry to the grazing and first-cut silage ground to reduce our bought N requirement in the first half of the year.

We have been carrying a reserve of silage for the last few years so we will aim to cut a bit less this year. This should release a few more acres for grazing, and we will reduce N usage to 12 units on all the clover paddocks on the MP after the first of June and to zero on the outfarms.

Next year will be a serious test of where we are on our clover journey, to see how they perform on low nitrogen.

We are taking a closer look at our milk recording to identify poor performers in the herd as we consider the cost of marginal milk — that is where we are short of grass and need to feed extra concentrates to supplement the cow.

The milking season is drawing to a close and we will be fully dry by December 17, with about two-thirds of the cows getting teat sealer only.

We grew almost 14t on the milking platform from 200 units of N plus some parlour washings. The herd produced about 465 kg/ms from 770kg of meal.

Over the next few weeks we will gather the information to complete the profit monitor. This allows us to compare our performance with our peers and identify areas we can improve on.

This is an essential component in determining if our farm is on the right path to maintain profitability, particularly in the face of the huge cost increases we are facing.



Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway with their son Enda and outfarm owner John Moran