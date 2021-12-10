Farming

Henry Walsh: How to prepare for a world with less fertiliser

We can not tolerate waste next year in terms of slurry, fertiliser, topping, surplus stock etc, and we need to be aware of the weather forecast to avoid losses due to rainfall

Worries: Henry Walsh says rising fertiliser costs and concerns over availability represent a threat we can&rsquo;t afford to underestimate. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Henry Walsh

This will go down as another good farming year, with the weather kind and prices improved, but rising input costs could decimate profits in every sector in 2022.

This is not a threat we can afford to underestimate.

