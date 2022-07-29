Farming

Henry Walsh: Flawed data is making farming the sacrificial lamb

It is clear that the foundations on which all of the agricultural targets are based are not reliable

Concerns: Henry Walsh says, ‘Vista Milk Research Ireland suggest we could be over-estimating emissions from dairy cows by as much as 18pc’. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

How quickly the year is flying by, yet recently every day has seemed like an eternity as the emissions targets for agriculture are debated and discussed ad infinitum.

While there is consensus on the overall national and international targets, when it comes to grass-based farming, there are numerous different interpretations around methane and how it is measured, and arguments about whether farms should be able to claim credit for removals.

