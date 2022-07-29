Henry Walsh: Flawed data is making farming the sacrificial lamb

How quickly the year is flying by, yet recently every day has seemed like an eternity as the emissions targets for agriculture are debated and discussed ad infinitum.

While there is consensus on the overall national and international targets, when it comes to grass-based farming, there are numerous different interpretations around methane and how it is measured, and arguments about whether farms should be able to claim credit for removals.

I recently saw a powerful speech by a lady speaking on behalf of the carbon removals action group in the Oireachtas on the calculation of methane emissions.

She said the opening page of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report acknowledges that their figures could be inaccurate to the tune of 20-50pc.

Also Vista Milk Research Ireland, made up of the Department, Teagasc and universities, suggest we could be over-estimating emissions from dairy cows by as much as 18pc.

So it is clear that the foundations on which all of the agricultural targets are based are not reliable.

Yet in our haste to take action, under pressure from government and society, decisions will be made based on acknowledged inaccuracies.

Under current measurements agriculture makes up a third of national emissions, so we are extremely vulnerable to becoming the sacrificial lamb in the mistaken belief that cutting the national herd will have a major impact.

It is also being argued that methane should not be counted at all, because the grass the animals eat to generate it grew by absorbing CO2 from the air, through photosynthesis.

In other words it has already been counted, so unlike fossil fuels mined from deep inside the earth after millions of years, it is not new carbon but recycled and double counted.

There is also a glaring omission here where humans are not mentioned at all in the carbon calculations.Remember every one of us — all 7.8 billion of us — emit CO2 as we breathe.

Another point worth mentioning is that while that grass was growing, not only did it absorb CO2, it also generated oxygen.

We are told the science is evolving in our favour, but we will be measured under the current flawed figures until 2030 when changes can be made to the calculation systems.

It is also frustrating that any extra carbon we might sequester on our farms through increasing our hedgerows, forestry or wetlands will not count as our own, so there no chance of the Government allowing farmers to trade their credits or offset them against their own farm emissions.

We really need the Department and the Minister battling for us along with Teagasc and the universities because I believe that agriculture is the best option we have to solve global warming — not to mention feeding a population that could exceed 10bn by the end of the century.

That would be a 10-fold increase on the world population at the time of the Great Famine.

Running parallel to all of this we must remember the EU Farm to Fork requires a 20pc reduction in fertiliser use and a 50pc reduction in pesticide use.

Then there is the Nitrates Directive and we have our own Food Vision group looking for an even higher 30pc cut in fertiliser use.

I am concerned that next year could bring a new challenge if we have a late spring and fertiliser is expensive or unavailable due to the price or availability of gas.

Remember, nitrogen production is extremely dependent on gas, and if the predicted scarcity occurs this winter, domestic needs will be prioritised over industry.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran