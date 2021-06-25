Farming

Henry Walsh: Every farmer I know is trying to reduce their carbon footprint — we need to be supported, not scapegoated

Agriculture is the sector best placed to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, while simultaneously feeding the global population

'Irish dairy farming is among of the most sustainable in the world and is recognised as having the lowest carbon footprint in all of Europe' Expand

'Irish dairy farming is among of the most sustainable in the world and is recognised as having the lowest carbon footprint in all of Europe'

Henry Walsh

The passing of the Climate Action Bill will have a huge impact on farming by future generations in this country.

Every one of us must take action to minimise our impact on the planet.

The greatest threat to the survival of our planet is the humans living on it.

