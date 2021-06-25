Henry Walsh: Every farmer I know is trying to reduce their carbon footprint — we need to be supported, not scapegoated

The passing of the Climate Action Bill will have a huge impact on farming by future generations in this country.

Every one of us must take action to minimise our impact on the planet.

The greatest threat to the survival of our planet is the humans living on it.

It took until 1880 for the global population to reach a billion. Over the last 150 years, that number has multiplied almost eight-fold, to 7.8bn.

During that time, farmers have laboured to provide enough food to feed the planet — with increasing quality, and reducing cost as a proportion of income.

Given farmers’ role over the last century and a half, it is incredible that agriculture is being targeted and even scapegoated by the climate action bill and its very short-sighted thinking.

Science is very much on the side of agriculture in this debate but the powers that be appear to be intent on fast-tracking this bill through the Dáil while disregarding many of the facts.

The primary focus of the bill is on emissions in agriculture; it has somehow managed to overlook the accepted but as yet unmeasured ability of farming to remove carbon/greenhouse gases through hedgerows, woodland, soil and grassland, to name just a few.

Science tells us that the methane produced by animals is extremely potent but that it has a short life of 12 years.

At that point, it is recycled back into living plants, which are then consumed as nutritious food suitable for human consumption, and the cycle of life continues.

It’s hard to comprehend how that can be compared and measured in the same way as the 1,000-year impact of the carbon released in the combustion of fossil fuels.

Some of the greatest inventors the world has ever known have given us the diesel/petrol engine and fossil-fuel-burning power plants, which satisfy our requirements by plundering resources built up over millions of years deep beneath the earth’s surface.

Now we realise that the burning of these fossil fuels is releasing the carbon that had been safely stored in the earths crust for millions of years into the atmosphere, where it will remain for an estimated 1,000 years, causing global warming.

Agriculture, by comparison, is the sector best placed to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, while simultaneously feeding the people.

Irish dairy farming is among of the most sustainable in the world and is recognised as having the lowest carbon footprint in all of Europe.

Every dairy farmer I know has a common goal to improve efficiency while reducing their carbon footprint.

Every aspect of Irish dairying is being measured, and this allows for continuous assessment, leading to ongoing improvements.

We should not forget that our dairy ondustry is producing a world-class product with a low carbon footprint in an outdoor grass-fed system that many countries are trying to imitate but have failed to replicate.

Irish farmers need support to continually improve our knowledge and help us implement new practices in our efforts to make the world a better place for future generations.

Back to the day job and it’s a great time of the year to be farming. Almost all the year’s big tasks have been completed: with the calving, the calf rearing, the silage cut and next winter’s feed requirement satisfied.

Grass growth has slowed down here due to a slight moisture deficit after four massive weeks of growth.

The breeding season looks to be going well with our three-week scanning (ie, three weeks plus 30 days) showing a 70pc conception rate, which I am very happy with, given we used about 90 sexed semen straws.

This early scan has picked up about 4pc of the herd with pregnancies either lost or breaking down.

These losses were always very frustrating because they would show up as a six- or nine-week repeat, sometimes cycling just after you finished breeding, or often they would not be picked up until the scanning in september.

Now all of these cows will get at least one more opportunity to go in calf before we finish breeding on July 10.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran