Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Henry Walsh: EU must address crazy milk price volatility

Viable productive agriculture is being undermined at a time when the world needs more food than ever before

Not impressed: Henry Walsh on his Galway farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk Expand

Close

Not impressed: Henry Walsh on his Galway farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Not impressed: Henry Walsh on his Galway farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Not impressed: Henry Walsh on his Galway farm. Photo: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

Milk prices have plummeted, and the short-term forecast is not good. This crazy volatility in our food production systems has to be stabilised immediately.

Every Irish and EU regulation (in law or proposed) seems to be aimed at reducing food production — re-wetting, forestry, land for anaerobic digestion, zoning for development etc. All of these actions will reduce the available land for food production.

Most Watched

Privacy