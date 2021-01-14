Henry Walsh: Dairy farmers need strong leadership to safeguard the Nitrates Derogation

As the old saying goes, what a difference a year makes. This time last year, Trish and I were enjoying a fantastic holiday in New Zealand. Today, we are advised to travel no more than 5km unless it is essential.

Every year we say life is getting faster, but 2020 was incredible in that even though it included two lockdowns, it was still almost impossible to keep up with the online farming related information available to us while being mindful of the Covid restrictions.

On the home front, we are on autopilot with the cows dry and on their winter diet of full silage (70dmd) and dry cow minerals.

Every animal got an oral fluke and worm dose after drying off as well as a lice pour-on. We are following our 2021 Animal Health Plan agreed with our vet and gave all the February calvers their Rotavirus vaccine last week as well as the annual IBR booster to every cow, in-calf heifer and breeding heifer on the farm.

We will also treat for lepto shortly to avoid any of these jobs during the busy calving season.

Enda has given another quick wash and disinfecting to all the calf pens, even though they got a thorough going over last autumn.

Each year can introduce a new challenge, but in my experience over recent years calf rearing has been the one most likely to cause problems.

We added an extra pen this year and are considering using a good size lean-to on an out farm for calves a few weeks old even though we would prefer to keep all the calf rearing at home.

Slurry

We will spread some slurry this week if the weather improves and there are a number of fields on the out-farms ideally set up, well rested and with a cover of 4-500.

Our plan is to go with 23 units in early February on the MP, again if ground and weather conditions allow, apart from the paddocks that get slurry in the next few weeks.

We completed our 2020 financials and analysed them over Zoom with our discussion group last week. The figures stood up well with 2019 and were steady through all the Covid uncertainty, with small gains on pat & protein pc as well as kgs.

Nitrates Derogation Review

Last Friday (January 15) was the closing date for submissions to the Water Advisory Board in relation to the retention of the Nitrates Derogation.

From our perspective, the derogation allows us to farm intensively and maximise the grass grown on our farms. This review will also impact on farmers below the 170 mark who are exporting slurry to do so. We are in a difficult position because most of the population are not farmers, take food availability for granted, and are much more concerned about habitats and water quality.

The EPA, in conjunction with ASSAP (Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme) have done a huge amount of work on six catchment areas around Ireland recording Nitrogen and Phosphorous in the water and then identifying the source of the nutrients.

There will be a lot of submissions against the derogation being extended so we have a battle on our hands and really need Teagasc to continue coming good with scientific solutions to the challenges we face

We also need civil servants and politicians to appreciate that €1 billion worth of agricultural activity depends on the derogation.

We need really strong leadership at this time because solutions are available and farmers will implement them if supported and properly educated.

Conflicting positions

There are conflicting positions in many areas. The EU is now clearly indicating it wants more hedgerows for biodiversity habitats, yet if your whitethorn bush gets too big and throws a shadow you get penalised.

Ireland is aiming to be carbon neutral, but if we reduce dairy production here and it moves to another country it results in ‘carbon leakage’ because we are exceptionally efficient in dairy.

Finally, I think if all this is to end well for farmers, we need to see a higher price coming back to the producers to support us as we incorporate all these measures in our farming practices.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran