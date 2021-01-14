Farming

Henry Walsh: Dairy farmers need strong leadership to safeguard the Nitrates Derogation

Politicians, civil servants and the wider public need to appreciate that
€1 billion worth of agricultural activity depends on farmers’ access to the derogation

Henry Walsh pictured in the milking parlour on his farm in Oranmore, Co Galway PHOTO: Hany Marzouk Expand

Henry Walsh pictured in the milking parlour on his farm in Oranmore, Co Galway PHOTO: Hany Marzouk

Henry Walsh

As the old saying goes, what a difference a year makes. This time last year, Trish and I were enjoying a fantastic holiday in New Zealand. Today, we are advised to travel no more than 5km unless it is essential.

Every year we say life is getting faster, but 2020 was incredible in that even though it included two lockdowns, it was still almost impossible to keep up with the online farming related information available to us while being mindful of the Covid restrictions.

On the home front, we are on autopilot with the cows dry and on their winter diet of full silage (70dmd) and dry cow minerals.

