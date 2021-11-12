Henry Walsh: Climate action policies will lead to food price inflation

Concern: Henry Walsh says, ‘All the commentary demands change, and much of it reduces productivity while increasing costs — even before we factor in the crazy inflation around fertiliser, feed and fuel.’ Photo: Hany Marzouk

The redesign of the CAP away from a food security programme to a more environment-focused one was made possible by the availability of food at an affordable cost — around 10pc of household income.

This abundance of food has been facilitated by fertiliser, among other factors.

The EU Farm to Fork targeted a 20pc reduction in fertiliser usage and a move towards more organic farming.

This was a manageable change through the greater use of soil sampling and more targeted timing of applications, plus greater use of clover etc.

However, a curve ball has been unleashed with the huge hike in gas prices. This has already driven electricity prices sky high, and its impact on fertiliser availability and price will have much greater consequences for farm costs and food production.

To further ratchet up the pressure on farming, COP 26 was not attended by Russia president Vladimir Putin, who possesses the largest reserves of gas on the planet, or China president Xi Jinping, who has the largest reserves of coal.

All the talk in Ireland would have you believing that it is a foregone conclusion that electricity and energy is going green globally and we are climate lagards. I am not be so sure.

For a long time the US and others have tried to impose trade sanctions on Russia, but Putin is laughing all the way to the bank as he trebles gas prices and fields calls from the ‘developed world’ begging him to produce more gas while they transition to green energy.

COP 26 is the latest conference to generate a huge focus on our farming systems and methods, with scant regard to us being food producers, or the fact that there is a lot more methane entering the atmosphere from gas leaks than our livestock.

All the commentary demands change, and much of it reduces productivity while increasing costs — even before we factor in the crazy inflation around fertiliser, feed and fuel.

This will ultimately lead to food price inflation for the consumer for the first time in a long time, and might bring the conversation full circle back to why the CAP was established in the first place.

The frantic search for solutions to Global warming is resulting in actions and decisions being made that will impact on food security and energy availability at some point over the next 18 months.

Global cooperation over the last few decades has led to very efficient practices, allowing us to hold modest reserves of commodities in stock (including food) with a ‘just in time’ strategy for delivery.

That has changed now, exacerbated by the Suez Canal and Brexit. We no longer have the same confidence around availability or delivery for a whole range of products. How long until these impact on food?

Thankfully inside the farm gate there is relative calm at present before the regulations start to come in next year and our costs sky-rocket.

Production continues to fall, with the herd doing 12 litres at 5.87 fat, 4.47 protein or 1.28 kg/ms.

SCC has risen to 130, which is a bit concerning as we move towards the drying-off period.

The cows are out full-time on 3kg of meal, 7kgDM zero grazing and 7kgDM of grazed grass. Farm cover is at 666 and we plan to finish grazing the MP around November 20, with the hope that farm cover will be near 750 by December 1.

We dried off half the first-calvers on November 5 and put them on winter block, where along with the in-calf heifers they have enough grass until Christmas at least.

We sent some empty and cull cows to the factory last week as we get to the point where the only animals on the farm for the winter will be in-calf.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran