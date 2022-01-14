Henry Walsh: Act now to avoid labour shortages at calving

Like every year, 2022 will bring challenges and opportunities, but one threat that will never be too far away is a farm accident.

We must continue to put farm safety right up at the top of our priorities every day we go farming.

Most of the hurdles we face in our farming lives have some form of a solution, but a farm accident can be life-threatening or life-changing for the survivor and their family.

Our mental wellbeing can play a crucial role in this, so let’s all make a greater effort this year to look after ourselves and ensure our farms are safer workplaces.

To help us have a successful 2022, a lot of mini-plans come together at this time of the year.

Most of the yard work is already done or is ongoing on a daily basis, in terms of housing and cubicle maintenance, body condition scoring, dry cow minerals, vaccinations etc.

So our focus can move to the calving season ahead. In my experience the spring is by far the busiest time of the year, with the heaviest workload.

It is at this time the greatest potential exists for problems to surface, and in many cases resurface every spring.

Calf rearing is an area we have to focus on constantly, with a lot of effort and planning put in before the first calf is born.

It starts with the cow, to ensure she produces good-quality colostrum, with the sheds being properly cleaned, disinfected and then bedded.

There is a lot of time associated with calf rearing, and usually the more help available, the smoother the job goes.

As the calving season swings into gear, adequate skilled help combined with good labour-saving work practices become invaluable.

The job is seasonal and as our economy nears ‘full employment’, there are fewer workers available for that relatively short period because many other industries are looking for the same people but offering full-time jobs.

If the farm is short of help, now is the time to look at local options and consider who might be available and willing to work a few hours.

There are also tried and tested work practices like OAD milking for the month of February at least, to help us get through the busy period.

Our thoughts are also turning to growing enough grass to feed the animals and produce enough winter feed for next year.

We are still enjoying unusually good weather with reasonable temperatures and exceptionally good trafficability of soils.

We will spread 2,500 gallons of dilute slurry per acre on some fields on the out-farm that have been closed since November and are now looking very well.

This year we are planning to apply no artificial fertiliser, only slurry on some of our high-clover zero-grazing fields in an effort to improve the amount of nitrogen fixed by the clover while also returning the slurry to the ground most in need of it.

Traditionally we applied 23 units of urea in early February to kickstart the growing season, so this year might be a bit later depending on rainfall and soil temperature predictions from Moorepark.

Early nitrogen has always given us an economic response based on extra grass grown, which results in higher milk protein percentage etc, which research has valued at €2.70 per cow for every extra day she gets to grass in spring.

None of the fundamentals have changed on this, even with the exorbitant price of fertiliser.

So we have to focus on minimising losses to the environment due to rainfall events or applying nitrogen when soil temperatures are struggling to get above 6⁰C, therefore limiting growth and utilisation in the three to six-week period after application when the nitrogen is available in the soil.

It’s vital that we get guidance from our weather forecasters allowing us time our applications better, so increase the uptake of nutrients applied from both our farm-produced organic manure as well as our bag fertiliser.

Henry and Patricia Walsh farm in Oranmore, Co Galway along with their son Enda and neighbour and outfarm owner John Moran