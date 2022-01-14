Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 3.5°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Henry Walsh: Act now to avoid labour shortages at calving

If your farm is short of help, now is the time to look at who might be available to work a few hours

Helping hand: Henry Walsh farms with his son Enda but many dairy farms will need to bring in skilled workers at calving time Expand

Close

Helping hand: Henry Walsh farms with his son Enda but many dairy farms will need to bring in skilled workers at calving time

Helping hand: Henry Walsh farms with his son Enda but many dairy farms will need to bring in skilled workers at calving time

Helping hand: Henry Walsh farms with his son Enda but many dairy farms will need to bring in skilled workers at calving time

Henry Walsh

Like every year, 2022 will bring challenges and opportunities, but one threat that will never be too far away is a farm accident.

We must continue to put farm safety right up at the top of our priorities every day we go farming.

Most Watched

Privacy