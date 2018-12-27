The current use of nutritional models in pasture-based systems is extremely limited, according to Teagasc Researcher Michael Dineen speaking at the recent National Dairy Conference.

Grazed pasture is a high-quality forage but could farmers be getting more out of it?

He said a greater understanding of the specific nutrients first limiting milk solids production from grazed pasture has the potential to increase animal performance.

He spoke at the conference about a new collaborative project with Cornell University that is developing new tools to help further understand the feeding value of grazed pasture.

New feed chemistry analysis and nutritional modelling are providing new insights into the feeding value of pasture and how it’s utilised by the lactating dairy cow, he explained at the conference.

He also said there is opportunity to consistently increase milk solids production from pasture-based systems as evident when white clover is incorporated into perennial ryegrass swards.

He said by incorporating these in-depth feed chemistry techniques, a more quantitative approach will be utilised to help understand the feed value of grazed grass going forward and what nutrients are first limiting milk production from grazed pasture.

He explained that inputs are required such as the animals’ current performance, body weight, body condition score, days in milk, while also requiring environmental inputs such as distance walked and ambient temperature.

This information is used to calculate the animal requirements for the amount of energy and protein required to meet physiological needs such as maintenance, pregnancy, lactation, growth and reserves, according to the Researcher.