Grass tetany, phosphorous deficiency, lungworm and blackleg can all strike at this time of year – key steps to prevent them

All the talk over the past few weeks has been about the Ploughing. Are you going? What day are you going? What time are you going at? Arranging TB testing and scanning for this week has been an absolute nightmare.

“I’m not sure if Jimmy is ploughing that day or not. I’ll come back to you.”

I finally had the planner organised when one of our vets threw a spanner in the works by deciding to go as well. Still, there’s a great buzz around this week. One farmer described it as “like the Late Late Toy Show for farmers”.

Farmers are indeed like kids when it comes to the Ploughing, full of excitement and wonderment at all the machinery, cattle and equipment on show.

Like the Toy Show signalling the start of Christmas, the ploughing heralds the beginning of the wind-down to housing.

We finally got the rain we so badly needed and grass has begun to grow again. Of course, as you all well know by now, there’s always a ‘but’.

Temperatures, particularly at night, are noticeably cooler and the grass, albeit growing quickly, doesn’t have the same quality as summer grass. This combination makes ideal conditions for some common animal health issues.

Tetany has reared its ugly head over the past few days. In dairy herds, as grass finally returns, buffer feeding has begun to take a back seat. And the temptation has been to cut back on expensive meal when there is suddenly extra grass available.

In the cow’s rumen, fibre is slow to be digested, increasing the amount of time it takes for food to move through the digestive system. Removing buffer feeding effectively removes a lot of fibre from the diet, so food passes through much quicker.

There is less time for nutrients and minerals to get absorbed.

Magnesium is the most important mineral for grass tetany prevention and it needs to be constantly supplied as it can’t be stored in the body. The faster the grass moves through the digestive system, the less magnesium is absorbed.

Dairy nuts (or meal) usually have a good supply of magnesium. If you cut back at this time of year, you leave a cow further depleted in her supply, which leaves them at a high risk of developing grass tetany.

Suckler cows too are at a high risk at this time of year. For spring calvers being weaned, stress is a huge factor in combination with poor grass quality.

For autumn calvers, there is the sudden draw on their system that is producing milk to feed the newborn calf. Combine this with stress and lush, watery grass and you have a recipient for disaster.

Prevention is relatively simple. In sucklers, high-mag lick buckets usually do the trick. There are some boluses that have magnesium in — it’s in a small amount but, with grass tetany prevention, every little helps.

Offering a source of fibre such as hay will help too.

For dairy cows, it’s usually as simple as increasing the amount of meal fed. I can hear you already: “Does he not know how dear meal is at the moment?”

My answer is simple: diesel is expensive but my jeep won’t run without it. Meal is dear but your cows at this time of year won’t run without it.

Also, with milk at north of 60c/l, the payback will be tenfold.

Phosphorous is also affected when grass grows quickly. Its uptake from the soil is slower than that of other minerals so, on current pastures, it is in short supply. Signs of phosphorus deficiency are easy to see. Affected cows will start gnawing at the strangest of things.

There is a saying around here “I’m so hungry, I’d eat stones”. Well, that’s exactly what phosphorus-deficient cows will do. They will also chew on water pipes, fencing stakes and plastic.

It’s almost comical to see a cow rolling a stone around in her mouth in an attempt to swallow it, but don’t be fooled, it is extremely serious.

The more phosphorus deficient a cow gets, the more pebbles and stones she will eat, to the point where her digestive system can become impacted. This is a potentially fatal condition.

Other signs of phosphorus deficiency are poor fertility, reduced milk yield and sometimes reddish urine.

Treatment and prevention are basically one and the same – phosphorus needs to be added to the diet. This can be done through the drinking water or in the meal.

I’ve been accused lately of talking too much about lungworm. But the reason I’m talking about it is because we are seeing so much of it.

The growth after a long dry spell always brings an outbreak of lungworm on some farms. The moisture kicks the dormant lungworm on pasture into action.

Calves, in particular, have very little immunity built up due to little or no exposure over the dry summer.

So now, when the parasite starts building up in their lungs, they start coughing and spluttering. This quickly progresses to a distressed animal with pneumonia.

At this time of year, when conditions on the ground are changing quickly, it is best to consult your vet if you are in any doubt.

I am a huge advocate of faecal samples but sometimes we have to play the game that’s in front of us. If calves are suddenly coughing a lot at this time of year (and depending on when they were last dosed, and with what product), your vet may rely on clinical judgement and make a call to treat the group for lungworm.

This decision can be backed up with a faecal sample but sometimes, immediate action is needed.

I can’t stress enough how important it is to get your vet involved early if you suspect lungworm at this time of year. Any spring-born calf is too valuable by now to take any chances.

The other usual suspects are appearing at this time of year too.

We have seen a few cases of blackleg in the past week again. There is no real cure for an animal that has blackleg. High doses of penicillin have been reported to have been successful in a small number of cases.

Prevention is the only option. And I really can’t say this often enough: one shot of the vaccine is a complete waste of time. You either go full duck or you’ll have no dinner: two shots, 4-6 weeks apart.

We have also seen lots of mastitis, spread mainly by flies. I treated a poor weanling last week who had broken the shell off one of his (very small) horns in the crush a week ago. The farmer thought nothing of it, but the weanling appeared quite sick and was shaking his head, so a call was put in for the vet to have look.

When I examined him, it turned out that flies had laid eggs in the small wound at the base of the horn and now maggots were literally eating into the poor fella’s head.

Pain relief and a thorough cleaning of the affected area solved the problem. But it was a stark warning that, despite the nights getting cooler, flies are still causing trouble.

Some spot-on in combination with Stockholm tar is the best option to keep flies away for another while.

Enjoy the ‘Toy Show for farmers’ but be sure to check your stock before you go, and when you come back.

Eamon O’Connell is a vet with Summerhill Vet Clinic, Nenagh