Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.4°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Grass tetany, phosphorous deficiency, lungworm and blackleg can all strike at this time of year – key steps to prevent them

Problems lurking in the long grass: The recent spurt of grass growth was welcome, but it could lead to animal health issues. Photo: Ray Ryan Expand

Close

Problems lurking in the long grass: The recent spurt of grass growth was welcome, but it could lead to animal health issues. Photo: Ray Ryan

Problems lurking in the long grass: The recent spurt of grass growth was welcome, but it could lead to animal health issues. Photo: Ray Ryan

Problems lurking in the long grass: The recent spurt of grass growth was welcome, but it could lead to animal health issues. Photo: Ray Ryan

Eamon O'Connell

All the talk over the past few weeks has been about the Ploughing. Are you going? What day are you going? What time are you going at? Arranging TB testing and scanning for this week has been an absolute nightmare.

I’m not sure if Jimmy is ploughing that day or not. I’ll come back to you.”

Most Watched

Privacy