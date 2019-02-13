Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Grass growth surge worth €1.5m a day to farmers

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom
Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom

Declan O'Brien and Louise Hogan

Grass growth is surging ahead, with estimates that early cover could be worth up to €1.5m a day to farmers.

It is providing a safety net for many farmers who were facing tight supplies following extreme weather last year.

A recent Teagasc fodder survey found that one in eight farms was running a winter fodder deficit of up to 10pc, with one in six estimating they were more than two weeks short of supplies.

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom said grass growth was a month ahead for this time of year.

Figures from the PastureBase measuring database show growth is up to 9-10kg DM/ha/day in parts of the country.

Micheal O'Leary of PastureBase said growth rates were up 50pc for this time of year.

However, individual farmers with good reseeding and dry soils are reporting figures of up to 18-19kg DM/ha/day.

Soil temperatures are around two degrees above normal levels of around 6-6.5C for this time of year.

Also Read

"If the weather permits early turnout of stock then it could help to overcome the current fodder deficit on many of the farms," said Mr Ramsbottom. He added it would be a "photo finish" on the fodder side for some of those farms.

The early grass is a massive boost, with the level of growth and the early turnout of stock valued at €2.70 per cow a day.

It is expected that a third of the cows will be calved by the end of this month.

"This early grass could be worth up to €1.5m a day to farmers," he said.

In the North-West, many farms are reporting three times the level of cover of this time last year. Drystock adviser Tom Coll said it will mean a lot of stock will be able to be moved outdoors when a dry spell arrives.

"There are covers of over 1,000kg DM/ha. Last year it was around 360kg DM/ha on the same farms. There was a lot of growth in November and December," said Mr Coll.

However, he said their advice to sheep farmers was to continue to spread about 20 units of fertiliser per acre.

On fertiliser prices, the IFA report that merchants have been reluctant to quote prices due to efforts to stabilise the market. However, bigger co-ops were said to be offering select customers big bag CAN at €270-265/t and urea at €370-365/t. The best quotes for compounds such as 10-5-25 and 18-6-12 are €390-400/t and €397-405/t respectively.

Larger buyer groups are believed to have secured significant discounts on these quotes.

"While the Irish trade will attempt to hold new season quotes for fertiliser at current highs, EU and international wholesale nitrogen prices have started to slip over recent weeks," said the IFA's John Coughlan.

"This trend could accelerate given the high level of nitrogen stocks in store coupled with a late start to the spring across Europe. The best advice to farmers is to shop around and not to buy their full complement at current price highs as these are expected to head in one direction only and that is down."

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Dairy

Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia offers milk price of 31.5c/L in new Fixed Milk Price Scheme
Milking parlour.

Lakeland Dairies holds price for January milk supplies
Aidan Brosnan, farm manager on Ed Payne's farm in Roscommon. To see Ed's farm click on the Instagram logo on the bottom right of this page

Instagram: See inside Roscommon dairy farmer Ed Payne's once-a-day set up
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia holds milk price for January supplies
Photo: Stock

Alternatives to milk boom as consumers turn to vegan diet

5 ways to reduce carbon emissions on your farm
Stock image

Why a profit monitor is an essential for all dairy farmers


Top Stories

Bobby Miller, chairman of the Irish Grain Growers Group, makes his point at a previous protest at the Guinness Hop Store in Dublin. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

'Our inputs costs only ever go in one direction and that’s upwards' - Surging...
Cattle unloaded by farmer. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Martin Coughlan: Factories keep cattle men on the back foot
Bertie Ahern

Bertie Ahern says hard Brexit would be 'devastating' for agri-food sector
Joe Healy IFA President, Angus Woods IFA National Livestock Chair, before at an IFA lobby of TDs and Senators on the beef crisis in Dublin today. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

IFA sets out its demands from Government and EU if there's a no-deal...
Grouping cows according to body condition score (BCS) at the start of the housing period is the best way to minimise feed costs

How to reduce your suckler cow feeding costs
2018 was a difficult year to arrive at a market summary in terms of the land market

Less people buying farms for 'love of the land', says auctioneer
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Tom Honan/PA)

Varadkar under pressure over delivery of low-cost loans for farmers...