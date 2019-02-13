Grass growth surge worth €1.5m a day to farmers

Grass growth is surging ahead, with estimates that early cover could be worth up to €1.5m a day to farmers.

Grass growth is surging ahead, with estimates that early cover could be worth up to €1.5m a day to farmers.

It is providing a safety net for many farmers who were facing tight supplies following extreme weather last year.

A recent Teagasc fodder survey found that one in eight farms was running a winter fodder deficit of up to 10pc, with one in six estimating they were more than two weeks short of supplies.

Teagasc dairy specialist George Ramsbottom said grass growth was a month ahead for this time of year.

Figures from the PastureBase measuring database show growth is up to 9-10kg DM/ha/day in parts of the country.

Micheal O'Leary of PastureBase said growth rates were up 50pc for this time of year.

However, individual farmers with good reseeding and dry soils are reporting figures of up to 18-19kg DM/ha/day.

Soil temperatures are around two degrees above normal levels of around 6-6.5C for this time of year.