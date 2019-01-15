Farmers have reaped the rewards of phenomenal early grass this January, with livestock back out on paddocks across much of the country and silage even being cut in some areas.

Grass growth 'phenomenal' but cold snap is on the way

However, the mild spell is due to come to a halt this week, with Met Eireann warning of a serious cold snap moving down from the north tomorrow.

Exceptional grass growth has been reported right around the country, with high air and ground temperatures combining to drive on pasture covers.

Teagasc's PastureBase service reported average growth rates of 4-7kg/ha/day this week, but growth rates of 10-14kg/ha/day were recorded on farms from Kilkenny to Galway.

George Ramsbottom of Teagasc said the Greenfields farm in Kilkenny was averaging 10kg/ha/day, while Galway-based dairy farmer Henry Walsh said growth rates in the west varied from 7kg/ha/day to 14/kg/ha/day.

As a consequence serious covers have built up on farms. Mr Ramsbottom pointed out that growth rates of 1-2kg/ha/day would be normal for December-January, giving an accumulated growth for the period of 50-70kg.

However, accumulated growth of 300-500kg has pushed covers to a level where farmers have been able to leave out stock.

"Farmers who are aiming to have a third of the grazing platform grazed by the end of February will have to let cows out full-time if these conditions hold up," Mr Ramsbottom said.