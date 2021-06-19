Farming

Gillian O'Sullivan: Talk to each other — a conversation can be a lifeline to someone who is struggling

Suicide can devastate farm families, with many affected in recent months. We all have to work at our mental health

'We often don&rsquo;t comprehend the depths of torment that others go through, and we may not even be aware' Expand

Gillian O'Sullivan

During that tough, dry summer of 2018, the south-east was touched by a number of suicides, some within the farming community.

I remember how dire it was farming though the driest conditions we’ve ever experienced, with huge pressure on forage supplies, water provision and supplements.

Back then, I got talking to another farmer, whom I had come across at a meeting in Cork, and I realised we were facing similar stressors.

