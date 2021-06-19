Gillian O'Sullivan: Talk to each other — a conversation can be a lifeline to someone who is struggling

During that tough, dry summer of 2018, the south-east was touched by a number of suicides, some within the farming community.

I remember how dire it was farming though the driest conditions we’ve ever experienced, with huge pressure on forage supplies, water provision and supplements.

Back then, I got talking to another farmer, whom I had come across at a meeting in Cork, and I realised we were facing similar stressors.

We decided to continue our conversation on farm a week or so later, and two other farmers joined us.

The four of us had a bite to eat and walked the scorched, yellowed fields, discussing options and how we were handling the challenging weather.

Nothing was sugar-coated, and I left under the blistering sun in a much more positive mindset than when I had arrived. That opportunity to voice frustrations, to listen to others and see that we were in the same boat, had quite an uplifting effect.

A few weeks later we met again, and over time our small gathering developed into a dairy discussion group of 18 people that is going from strength to strength — positivity springing from adversity with the maxim ‘keep talking’.





Circle of friends

I know more families affected by suicide over the last 15 months than by deaths as a result of Covid. Sadly, there was a suicide within my close circle of friends, one of those people you would consider as family.

Loss can be difficult to comprehend when it occurs so suddenly; the shock and grief are carried around all day, sometimes without knowing how close to the surface they lie.

Children are so direct at telling things as they are, and mine often catch me by surprise. Doing the nightly round of goodnight kisses, moving from bed to bed, I’ve been blindsided by little Tim saying from nowhere “I really miss her, it’s sad that she is gone”.

The simplicity of the statement leaves me bereft while I hug him a second or two longer to swallow the lump in my throat. I force out a whisper “I’m sad she’s gone too” and give a reassuring smile as if it’s OK. It’s not OK.

Suicide can be a devastating outcome of an often misunderstood illness. Our health is our wealth, is commonly said, but our mental health is our happiness and serenity.

The human mind is a vast spectrum of lightness, darkness, thoughts, emotions and complexities — it’s not as simple as pointing at a limb and saying, ‘it hurts here’.

Read More

We often don’t comprehend the depths of torment that others go through, and we may not even be aware.

The reopening of society will bring a welcome relief after the isolation of the last 15 months.

I’m involved with three discussion groups, and I’ve seen wide smiles, winks and generous elbow bumps at the first on-farm meetings as farmers basked in the normality of cups of tea over makeshift straw-bale tables.

It’s been great to share conversations about record June grass growth without having to tell anyone they’re on mute.

Simple, blissful face-to-face interaction along with the banter about the last time the gang went on an outing in a bus… did the group fund cover the valeting?

We all have to consciously work at our mental health, especially over the past 12 months as the negativity surrounding the pandemic has become all-consuming at times.

Discussion groups can be a lifeline to some, an anchor to others who might feel isolated or challenged by their own mindset when farming alone.





Trigger

In farming, one thing going wrong can trigger a chain of mishaps that some cope with better than others. A run of mastitis, stock breaking out, a flat tyre… it can sometimes feel like everything is against you.

It’s important to hear it acknowledged by others that farming is a merry-go-round of problem-solving.

Discussion groups can provide that perspective, support and connection.

The joy of some normality returning shouldn’t be lost. Enjoy it, embrace it, but also share and talk it out — you might just help someone who needs it.

Read More





Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford