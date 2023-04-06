Farming

Farming

Gillian O’Sullivan: Why we are switching to foliar nitrogen application

Research has shown that with foliar spreading, you can get a greater response from N with a lower application rate

Decision time: &lsquo;As N usage gets increasingly limited due to emissions and environmental impacts, the choice to move to foliar N is easier. More bang for your buck&rsquo; Expand
Decision time: &lsquo;As N usage gets increasingly limited due to emissions and environmental impacts, the choice to move to foliar N is easier. More bang for your buck&rsquo;

Gillian O'Sullivan, former Vet and Farmer of the year 2018, pictured on her farm in Dungarvan Co. Waterford. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Gillian O'Sullivan Twitter

Focus has rapidly changed from calving to pasture management with the onset of April. As we near ‘magic day’, conversations surround fertiliser applications and how much has been applied to date.

Our fertiliser spreader was only surviving from application to application, with ever-increasing respite visits to the workshop.

