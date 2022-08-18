Farming

Gillian O’Sullivan: Why the Food Vision Dairy Group interim report reminds me of Father Ted

Most of the 17 proposed measures require a lot more research and detail before they can be implemented

Stuck for ideas: Fr Dougal tries to prevent a bomb going off in a milk float while Fr Ted and the other priests vainly brainstorm Expand

Stuck for ideas: Fr Dougal tries to prevent a bomb going off in a milk float while Fr Ted and the other priests vainly brainstorm

Gillian O'Sullivan

There’s a Father Ted episode where Fr Dougal is trapped driving a milk cart with a bomb that will detonate if the speed drops below 4km/hr. Fr Ted and some fellow priests chain-smoke while frantically brainstorming a solution to this looming catastrophe.

I’m unfortunately reminded of this scene while reading the interim report from the Food Vision Dairy Group around the actions needed to reduce emissions from the sector.

