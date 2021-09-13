Gillian O’Sullivan: Why should farmers who comply with nitrates regulations pay the price for others’ lack of effort?

In general, we start milking early, aiming to be finished and home for the kids and the school bus. One morning last week, there was a delicious promise of warmth in the air as I crossed the cows on the road at 5.36 in the quiet of the fog before sunrise.

It didn’t last long. The cows were waiting at the crossing and moved forward without hesitation.

The silence was broken by a cyclist, “Can you hurry up, I’m going to be late for work,” he snapped.

This is a country road; usually at that hour of the morning, the road is empty.

Surprised, I replied, “I can’t make them go any faster,” adding to the tension, but annoyed at his lack of patience or understanding.

The entire road crossing takes at most 120 seconds. I quickly took down the wire, took a deep breath and added, “I’m sorry to have delayed you”, which was met with a curt “Yeah” as he moved away.

It’s so disheartening when you do your best in a situation to minimise effects or disturbance to others, yet still meet anger at your efforts.

We are seeing something quite similar now in the reactions to the new proposals for the Nitrates Action Programme.

Over the years, we have worked really hard on the farm to see the nitrates measures in a positive light and implement them to the best of our ability.

With the TAMS grant we built 100,000 gallons of additional slurry storage to give breathing space during the winter.

We installed a 2,500-gallon pre-cast concrete tank to collect soiled water from the milking parlour pit.

We have moved drinking troughs, re-fenced water courses, contoured roadways, planted hedges and bridged streams — at our own expense.

We changed to LESS on the hills with the umbilical and reduced our chemical nitrogen spread, and sowed clover and multi-species swards.

We have hosted an ASSAP group meeting and engaged in a one-on-one ASSAP consultation with an advisor.

But farmers are continually being asked to do more.

The Nitrates Expert Group reviewed the derogation in 2019, bringing in a suite of measures only last year, but now there is a newer round of reviews and proposals and yet another load of actions.

Listening to Jack Nolan of the Department of Agriculture outlining the new proposals in a recent online forum, it was clear there are issues around implementation on some farms: 40pc of dairy farms do not have enough slurry storage, while 50pc of nutrient losses are occurring during the closed period.

Mr Nolan spoke of the “rogue” in every parish spreading in the closed period that needed to be called out.

Is it fair that some farms continually invest and upgrade their infrastructure to meet regulations, and still have to pay the price for the lack of effort from others?

There is a serious danger of losing farmer engagement. We hosted a farm walk last week, and frustration and disillusionment is palpable among farmers.

When conversations move towards environmental issues, some glaze over.

There is a feeling that, as farmers, we simply can’t do anything right. The continual shifting of goal-posts, with stricter time frames, more paperwork and greater enforcement is becoming mind-boggling.

We have to remember that policy brought us to this point. Farmers didn’t just decide to get into dairying or increase cow numbers — they were facilitated with TAMS grants for better infrastructure, tax incentives to lease land, a land mobility service, start-up courses for new entrants all underpinned by Food Harvest 2020.

Where were the checks and balances 10 or even five years ago?

Could we not have followed the example of other countries that have experienced a growth phase — surely some of these issues could have been foreseen and we could have had a timely implementation of staged regulation, instead of everything all at once, right now?

And should these “rogues” have been dealt with earlier? Was the safety net of slurry ‘exportation’ allowed to continue for too long without review of its effectiveness?

It is a difficult pill to swallow when the industry was aided and abetted for years to get to this point and will potentially be regulated heavily in the other direction by processors and Department alike. And are things only going to get worse?





Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford