Gillian O’Sullivan: What the French can teach us about dairy

I’ve been looking at the farm from a different perspective since I returned from a discussion group trip to Brittany.

I had been looking forward to this for a long time. I was expecting to learn about French milk production and the common challenges facing dairy farm systems across Europe.

I believe all the hype about how brilliantly Irish farmers do low-cost, grass-based milk production, so the last thing I had expected was to be schooled in low-cost, grass-based milk production.

Brittany, in the north-west of France, is divided into smaller regions and the most western tip of Finistere considers itself as having a unique Celtic culture and identity.

The image that comes to mind when you think of French dairy farms is maize silage and housed systems with all-year-round calving, but this region receives 900-1300mm rainfall annually and can certainly grow grass.

One important feature to note is that France doesn’t have a derogation so stocking rates are limited to 170kg of organic nitrogen/ha. What has resulted here is the development of grass-based milk production among a small group of connected, broad-minded farmers.

There is no farm advisory body sending messages of guidance to this group about what they should or shouldn’t be doing at certain times of the year. They have designed their own low-cost principals of production based solely around profitability, work-life balance, cost control and tax.

Over two days we visited four spring-calving, organic, 100pc grass-based farms all milking OAD, followed by an evening with members of a local grass-based discussion group.

The farmers were forward-thinking and assured of their own system’s resilience due to the low-cost structure and lack of dependence on nitrogen or concentrate.

There was no concrete being poured here unless a thorough budget was done looking at return on investment. Many of the farmers we chatted to had worked in New Zealand learning about grassland management before putting it into practice on their own farms.

Milk price across the farms ranged from 51-65c/l based on the processor and milk solids.

Cost control was excellent, and stocking rates varied from 1.1 to 1.7LU/ha across the whole farm without derogation.

The cow type was a mixture of Friesian-Jersey crosses and pure-bred Danish Jersey, with sexed semen to reduce low-value bull calves.

Rearing calves and selling post weaning or finishing at 24 months was also practised.

Grass dry matter grown without nitrogen ranged from 6.25 to 11.5t DM/ha, reflecting land type, soil fertility and drought susceptibility.

Land availability was relatively easy and priced in certain areas at a jaw-dropping €5,000/ha but this reflected a regional land commission which oversaw the whole process making it wildly different to Ireland in this respect.

Profit was in the range of €1,250-€2,000/ha on the farms we visited, compared to the Irish figure of €1,223/ha from the 2020 national farm survey.

The trip highlight was visiting the farm of Erwan LeRoux, an agricultural advisor/researcher turned farmer. He has been operating a grass-based, OAD dairy farm system for 21 years.

His farm operation was so much against the grain in the beginning that the bank manager refused to let him borrow, telling him to go home and milk his cows in the evening.

But Erwan stuck to his principles and is now highly respected in the area.

The depth of thinking behind every decision on the farm is remarkable. Hours worked and cost of production to profit ratio are core elements.

He ensures that the natural resources of the farm used to produce food are monitored and improved for the next generation to utilise.

Overall, the key dairy farm issues resonating with Ireland were: profitability, succession, adapting to weather extremes and resilience.

Differences were around attitudes to farming, especially in relation to age at retirement — French farmers choose to step back in their 60s as opposed to wearing out.

The Breton farmers were not ashamed to say they like to take plenty of holidays and time off over the year — they made their farms work for them instead of the other way around.

The stand-out feature was a singular focus on profit, rather than turnover or production. There was zero system drift.

The only limit to the farms we visited was tax and how to pay as little of it as possible. With outdoor hot tubs and pleasure boats noted around the farmhouses we visited, low-volume, high-margin dairy farming gives plenty of food for thought.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford