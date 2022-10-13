Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.3°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gillian O’Sullivan: What the French can teach us about dairy

A focus on profits rather than turnover, low-cost production, a great work-life balance, early retirement – my trip to Brittany was a real eye-opener

Breeding: The cow type Gillian O&rsquo;Sullivan saw in Brittany was a mixture of Friesian-Jersey crosses and pure-bred Danish Jersey. Photo: Getty Expand
Breton cattle Expand

Close

Breeding: The cow type Gillian O&rsquo;Sullivan saw in Brittany was a mixture of Friesian-Jersey crosses and pure-bred Danish Jersey. Photo: Getty

Breeding: The cow type Gillian O’Sullivan saw in Brittany was a mixture of Friesian-Jersey crosses and pure-bred Danish Jersey. Photo: Getty

Breton cattle

Breton cattle

/

Breeding: The cow type Gillian O’Sullivan saw in Brittany was a mixture of Friesian-Jersey crosses and pure-bred Danish Jersey. Photo: Getty

Gillian O'Sullivan

I’ve been looking at the farm from a different perspective since I returned from a discussion group trip to Brittany.

I had been looking forward to this for a long time. I was expecting to learn about French milk production and the common challenges facing dairy farm systems across Europe.

Most Watched

Privacy