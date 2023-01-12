Gillian O’Sullivan: Top tips for keeping crypto under control

The last phrase you want to hear in the middle of January is “that little black heifer is springing”, especially when you don’t want to see calves for another two weeks at a minimum.

It flags that urgent question: what’s left to be done to be ready for calving? The pace has picked up with preparations, and prioritising workflow is now a key consideration.

When tags, teats, minerals, parlour servicing, ration, milk replacer and disinfectant are all staring at you from a to-do list, it can be hard to know where to begin.

Aiming to avoid the problems that cropped up in the past is a good starting point, and often that surrounds animal health.

​Avoiding scour outbreaks is a must, as a lot of time and effort can be drained by calf health issues.

Developing a crypto prevention protocol here has yielded significant benefits. This focuses efforts on two key areas: shed prep and colostrum management.

Never be hasty with shed cleaning. This is the first job to tackle — do it right and do it well. With crypto, the calf picks up infection by ingesting a very small number of microscopic oocysts or eggs. ​

These can set up infection in the gut of the calf, where they go through cycles of replication within the cells of the intestine, turning 50 oocysts into millions upon millions, which are excreted out the other end as scour, coating calf housing in infective material.

These oocysts come with military-grade cladding, making them highly resistant to disinfection, and they can remain viable for about 18 months — hence the annual cycles of crypto on farms everywhere.

Removing as much organic matter from shed surfaces is vital; we used a foaming agent to break down any stubborn bits hanging on.

This is followed with a disinfectant specifically for those excreted endoparasites, but removing every single microscopic infective egg is virtually impossible.

The second area of the crypto protocol is all around colostrum management. This is in addition to the 1-2-3 fundamentals of calf rearing: three litres of colostrum, within two hours of birth from the first milking of the cow. That is the absolute minimum standard.

Our protocol builds on that with the four Ts: timing, tools, testing and temperature.

Timing is related to the number of hours after calving that the cow is milked, as this impacts the level of antibodies in the colostrum.

If a cow gives birth at 7pm she may not be milked until 6am the following morning, 11 hours later. Research has shown that beyond six hours there is a significant decrease in the level of antibodies. This can be as much as 17pc.

If you want the highest-quality colostrum, then milk fresh cows within two hours.

Tools describe every implement that comes into contact with the colostrum in the process of getting it from the cow, including the milking machine, buckets, hands and feeders.

Every one of these tools hosts a plethora of bacteria — some more then others. As bacteria can interfere with antibody absorption in the gut, this can be a problem.

To keep that bacterial contamination low, avoid using dirty buckets. Washing-up liquid and Milton can go a long way.

Testing refers to checking colostrum quality using a refractometer. We test every batch of colostrum. It gives fantastic information and reassurance.

Colostrum quality is one of the main factors affecting the amount of antibodies consumed by the calf in its first feed, so measuring it is vital.

Cows running milk in the calving shed or cubicles pre-calving are losing quality colostrum in every drop. A cut-off brix value on the refractometer is 22pc, below which there are generally not enough antibodies for adequate passive transfer in 3L of milk.

Despite how yellow and creamy the colostrum looks, testing it is an eye opener.

The final T refers to the temperature of colostrum storage. Bacteria love the warm, nutritious environment of colostrum and can multiply at astonishing rates when left at room temperature. ​

Proper storage is vital. We invested in a fridge and keep colostrum in 3L containers marked with the date. This keeps for 48 hours, giving a window for usage when things are hectic.

January is the month to get your crypto protocol in order.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford