Gillian O’Sullivan: Three ways to help offset fertiliser price hikes

Nitrogen continues to be a talking point as the settled dry weather of the last few weeks has the going good to firm in places.

The question on every farmer’s lips is whether this is a false spring — is winter yet to come?

Nitrogen is a key farm input but we have control over our total requirement and the form those nutrients arrive in.

On our farm, we have made three big decisions about how we operate things for 2022.





Buying in silage

Firstly, when considering reducing nitrogen usage, we bought one month’s winter forage feeding in December as baled silage.

This keeps a bank of good quality dry cow feed on the farm that will hold through to next winter.

It takes the pressure off our first-cut silage requirement, so we can be flexible with the number of acres we hold for grazing and cut back on silage fertiliser applications.

In addition, bought-in silage is also buying in nutrients — the N-P-K used to grow the purchased silage is cycled through the cows and ends up on your land.

The most obvious knock-on effect of increased fertiliser costs is that silage will become very expensive.

Baled silage that can be bought and utilised now for 10-11c/kgDM is a considerable saving compared to making it this summer for 15c/kgDM — a cost increase of over 33pc when taking fertiliser, diesel and plastic increases into account.

Reseeds

We have decided to continue with what is working well. Rolling out good clover reseeds across the milking platform and introducing multi-species swards where they are best suited is a game-changer.

Take a clover-ryegrass field that we reseeded in 2019. With just 120kgN/Ha, it grew 14.8t DM last year and supported 11 grazings.

This is unrivalled in performance for our farm and confirms the multiple positive benefits nitrogen-fixing swards bring to any farm.

By the summer we will have 25pc of the milking platform in established low-input nitrogen swards, with a further 50pc of pasture oversown with clover.

Over the past three years, we have not experienced a single case of bloat but have been conscious of our management to limit the chances of this happening.





Stocking rate

The need to reduce our nitrogen requirement has put our stocking rate under the microscope.

Passenger animals become very expensive — that includes poorer-performing cows as well as surplus replacement stock.

At a rough estimate, each cow needs 5,000kgDM per year, and you want to provide as much of this from home-grown forage as possible.

Yes, home-grown pasture will be more expensive to grow at 11-12c/kgDM this year, but concentrate and bought forage will also be expensive.

Concentrate will surpass 32c/kgDM, so don’t be too much above the grass-growing capacity of the farm. Our plan is to keep the bare minimum of replacement stock and drop the bottom 2-3pc of the herd this month.

Stocking the farm to best utilise grass will mean greater nitrogen use efficiency overall and more bang for your buck.

The alternative of paying marginal cows for the privilege of visiting the parlour is simply short-changing your herd.

It is important to remember that although nitrogen is the big talking point, it is expected that average farm cost increases across the board will rise to over €1,500 per cow.

We can choose to be disciplined now, to retain as high a percentage of our gross output as possible.

If we weather the storm of price hikes this year, that discipline will bring great resilience to our farm systems. In terms of farm costs, winter is coming.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford