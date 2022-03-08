Gillian O’Sullivan: Simple ways to make farming better for women

Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Today being International Women’s Day is an opportunity to appreciate the role women play in agriculture and how that has changed over the years.

This day is not about clapping ourselves on the back and saying well done ladies, you’re doing a great job. For me, it is about highlighting the journey and experiences that women have come through and acknowledging areas where there is more to do.

I have rarely felt discrimination in the dairy industry, more so a warm welcome from those I have worked alongside.

After my brother passed away and myself and Neil came home to begin farming, I didn’t know a lot about dairy farm management.

I remember attending discussion group meetings in 2010 and kindly, grey-haired farmers imparting their knowledge in quiet conversations as we walked the fields.

These farmers and our Teagasc advisor wanted us to succeed and supported us along the way.

Helped by my father’s unending patience in teaching the basics, I quickly learned that education was key to making progress and consumed vast quantities of reading material, attended conferences and talked to researchers at every opportunity.

My first step was recognising that I didn’t know everything and it was within my power to change that.

I learned the importance of taking opportunities and not being afraid of putting yourself outside of your comfort zone.

I started hosting discussions groups and advisors, and speaking at conferences about what we do: this requires a detailed understanding of the technical aspects of our farm.

It is a simple principle: if you can explain your farm system to someone who knows nothing about it, you gain a better understanding yourself.

By teaching others, you teach yourself.

What has this got to do with being a woman?Well, surveys have shown that a third of women can find it difficult to speak up in professional settings.

In the early years of farming, I often felt like others knew far more than I did, and I hesitated in asking questions for fear of appearing ignorant.

Over time I realised that I knew as much as most people in the room and the mistake was not asking a question rather than asking it. Building self-belief is so important in being able to stand on your own two feet and speak your mind.

Another huge positive for me has been in developing a dairy discussion group with members who are women.

Again, this is not about a feminist agenda — it came about organically in creating a learning environment that was slightly different from the average dairy discussion group.

The group operates the same as any other but there are some topics that may not be part of other groups, alongside the talk about farm covers, financial performance and improving herd fertility.

What is the best backpack for carrying a one-year-old child when out farming?

How do you access maternity benefit?

What safety aspects of the farm need priority with children in mind?

So where can improvements be made for women in the industry? Representation and support networks are hugely important.

For example, of the four biggest milk processors in the country, not one has an elected female board member.

This probably feeds into the balancing act of family commitments, domestic work and catering for women who might potentially be time poor.

I’m not in favour of gender quotas, but I am certainly in favour of a more representative and diverse offering within boardrooms.

Given that over one in four people working on farms are women, are those perspectives portrayed at industry level?

Finally, the strength of our industry depends on casting a wide net to bring young, motivated women and men into its core for the years to come.

My experiences of the past decade have shown me that dairying is an amazing career, but you need to push yourself to continue learning and take opportunities.

Challenges remain but we can overcome them if we support each other through education, driving self-belief to give a leg up for greater representation.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford