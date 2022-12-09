Gillian O’Sullivan: Scientific experts must work alongside local farmers – and value their input – or we’ll never solve anything

Last month I participated in a discussion panel at the Nuffield Ireland conference on moving beyond greenwashing and developing solutions for ‘net positive’ agriculture.

The aim was to look past the polarised debate and find solutions to reduce emissions, improve water quality and biodiversity while navigating the risks that climate change-associated weather extremes will bring.

I wanted to examine areas that were already working well and look at the reasons behind their success.

For farmers to adopt new management practices, it’s important to understand how change has been implemented successfully in other projects. Farmers are creatures of habit.

A clip online from Dr Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization recently caught my eye. He said: “Something special happens when research and scientific expertise meet local knowledge, local communities and local innovation.”

Although he was speaking about infectious disease, it holds true for tackling challenges in agriculture in Ireland.

We have many successful examples of positive outcomes with this approach. BurrenLIFE has been recognised at EU level as the best LIFE project in the 25-year history of the programme.

EIPs have been hugely successful at tackling localised challenges around environmental issues such as biodiversity conservation in the BRIDE project.

Both of these have been taken the approach of bringing the expertise of the right people together with communities on the ground and designing a programme to suit; that intersection of scientific best practice with local, practical know-how.

These projects have generated buy-in, creating a space for engagement, knowledge transfer and solution discovery.

The argument is that this approach is difficult to scale up and only works for certain challenges that are specific to a particular area.

But we already have a working version of this approach which has potential to be scaled up, in the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

ASSAP was established in 2018 as an advisory programme to work alongside LAWPRO (Local authorities water programme) in targeting 190 priority areas for water quality.

20 water quality specialist advisors were sourced from Teagasc, and the co-ops funded a further 10, and they met with producers in the catchments of concern.

There was an impressive 96pc engagement rate from farmers in the programme.

Study findings carried out in parallel with ASSAP on farmer attitudes and behaviour highlighted how most people wanted to do their best but felt isolated and ill-equipped in the area of water quality.

ASSAP’s approach was key: a non-judgemental, confidential space to allow collaboration between those with water quality know-how and the farmers on the ground.

The farmers valued the advisor input and vice versa. That respect was essential.

The most recent water quality report from the EPA has noted the improvements (although small) of the areas where the ASSAP has been operating, in a short time-frame.

Upscaling the ASSAP programme is so important, but constrains remain around training farm advisors and creating decision support tools to tailor the farmyard, land and nutrient management advice to suit individual farms.

Also, a farmer at the Nuffield conference pointed out that despite improvements in water quality in certain areas which was down to the hard work of both farmers and advisors, there was no acknowledgement of it.

At a time where farmers are so berated about failings around environmental issues, when success is documented, silence is found.

The old Irish saying comes to mind, mol an óige agus tiocfaidh siad — praise the youth and they will flourish.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford