Gillian O’Sullivan: I can’t find the traits I want in the top EBI bull lists — and I’ve worked out why

It’s time to break out the bull catalogues and shoulder-length gloves — breeding season is well under way. Decisions around breeding are among the most important made on the farm.

I could spend hours on bull selection. The sire advice tool on ICBF is excellent — you can set specific EBI traits that complement your herd profile.

I have a love/hate relationship with EBI. There is much to love about the Irish EBI system; EBI is based on seven breeding objectives for Irish dairying, with production and fertility each making up 34pc of the overall emphasis.

Production traits are designed to fit the Irish milk payment system of A+B-C, with a negative applied to the volume aspect of production, and a positive is applied for fat and protein.

One of the best things about the EBI system is that if the weightings are compared internationally, Ireland has the greatest emphasis on fertility in any comparable breeding programme.

This reflects our seasonal calving system and the importance that fertility plays in grass-based dairying.

Given that production had a 70pc weighting in the early stages of EBI in 2000, the industry has made huge progress and the improvements have been reflected in cow performance through fertility, survival and milk solids.

On the other hand, when I went to look at the top 75 in the active bull list this year, I found it difficult to meet the criteria I have for our herd.

We want a cow to suit the system and surrounds that she is in. She has to be able to walk steep hills, so size is a key consideration.

The amount of money and feed put into maintaining any cow can be significant, and naturally the bigger the cow the bigger the cost of keeping her.

If a cow is big in stature she has three times the work to do to climb farm roadways. Per kilometre walked, a cow will use 2 mega-joules of metabolisable energy, which increases to 6MJ if she has to do it on a steep hill.

The average maintenance figure of the top 75 bulls is €12, equating to a mature live weight of around 580kg.

When you consider that the average mature Friesian cow in New Zealand weighs 505kg, it gives a different perspective.

Where are the bulls that fit the phrase ‘500kgMS from 500kg liveweight’ we have heard so often?

Why are almost half the bulls in the active bull list sired by either Kilfeacle Pivotal or Ballygown Albert?

Read More

The answers to these questions are the same, and it all comes down to reliability. There is huge value to increasing young sire reliability for AI companies.

The greater the reliability, the greater the accuracy and less fluctuations in EBI as proof comes through.

The reliability of a young sire will be around 35pc at birth; with genotyping it might increase but the level of increase will depend on the amount of genetic information readily available from all aspects of the ancestry.

Herds that place more emphasis on generating elite bulls are often represented in sire catalogues as more often than not dams are genotyped, and more focused decisions are made on producing high-genetic-merit sires with high reliability.

Read More

In comparison, the majority of dairy herds may not see the advantage of genotyping calves due to the cost involved.

So if we want to see a greater pool of efficient grazing sires, we need to encourage all herds that produce those excellent genetics to genotype their cows.

We can’t complain about the reliability of EBI and genomic sires if we are not willing to participate in the process of generating those sires.

EBI has proven its worth over time — compared to international breeding programmes, it has solid foundations based on the key elements of profitable Irish dairying.

Increasing the pool of genotyped animals will increase the availability of the efficient grazing sires that many farmers would like to see. Just like the lotto — if you’re not in you can’t win.

Our herd mature weight averages around 530kg, while being OAD adds a little more liveweight in body condition than a herd maintenance figure of €31 would suggest.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford