Gillian O’Sullivan: How you can improve your soil structure

We are putting in the effort to learn about soil health, having realised we know relatively little about it

Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Gillian O'Sullivan on her farm in Dungarvan, Co Waterford. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Learning: ‘We realised we know relatively little about soil beyond pH or what P/K index it is. I now realise this is like saying, I know how to put diesel into the car but I haven’t a clue how the engine works’

Gillian O'Sullivan

A discussion group meeting last week brought the expertise of Teagasc ASSAP advisor Cathal Somers to our farm to talk about soil

Both myself and my husband Neil have been putting considerable effort over the last 12 months into learning about soil health, having realised we know relatively little about it beyond pH or what P/K index it is.

