Gillian O’Sullivan: How to develop a team of female Johnny Sextons on the farm

We always ensure the downtime of December and January is well spent. The alarm clock is set for nearly 8.0 rather than 6.0, and breakfast becomes a leisurely affair with everyone around the table.

Family time is prioritised; we even manage a few nights away to share a hot whiskey with relatives, recharging the batteries in preparation for a busy spring.

Still, there are a few essential farm management tasks scheduled during the dry period, one of which is teat-sealing the in-calf heifers.

Teat sealer is not licensed for use in heifers in Ireland, but we have gone this route as part of our overall mastitis prevention strategy following extensive discussions with the vet.

Recognising when there is a problem is the first step, as there can sometimes be a blind spot to mastitis issues in early lactation.

International standards recommend that if 15pc or more of first-calving heifers are turning up with mastitis, then intervention should be considered.

That means reviewing your annual mastitis case records with a fine tooth-comb alongside the early March milk recording to back it up.

If SCC is high across the whole herd, then a broader, more general mastitis prevention strategy needs to be put in place.

But if the first-lactation cows are over-represented among animals with mastitis or high SCC — as was our case — then a more specific control strategy might be considered.

I group the key risks for heifer mastitis into three:

■ Risks that occur during the young stock phase as replacements — such as preventing cross-suckling as calves, managing flies for summer mastitis with Stockholm tar or dealing with teat warts.

■ Risks that come about due to their environment around calving such as ensuring accommodation is clean, dry and stocked appropriately.

■ Risks that occur due to a compromised heifer immune response, such as poor-quality diets, negative energy balance or stressors at calving.

Over the years we have worked on all these risk factors, with big improvements in feeding and accommodation space as well as better transition management at calving.

There have been huge benefits, with improvements in animal health across all areas at calving.

Reductions in the incidence of heifer mastitis can be achieved with either teat-sealing heifers 4-6 weeks from calving or teat-spraying three times a week pre-calving, according to international research.

For us, the decision to teat-seal rather than teat-spray came down to time management. Teat-spraying can be incorporated easily in January, but once calving starts, things can become hectic and fitting in another job in the day becomes challenging.

We teat-seal the heifers in the last few days of December. It’s one of the few jobs we do together, me holding the heifers’ tails while Neil does the job in the crush.

Just like teat-sealing cows at drying off, the job is approached like it’s a surgical procedure, with hygiene to the fore.

The teats are prepared with an alcohol wipe, using one tube per teat; and not all sealer in the tube is applied as the teat canals are much smaller than cows’.

The udder is sprayed with disinfectant after application and the job is done.

Operator safety is paramount here as heifers can be unpredictable and flighty at the best of times; this is the main reason why we work together while teat sealing.

In many places, the service is offered by an experienced individual with a turnover crate, doing the job in a safe and hygienic manner.

So why teat-seal heifers? Why that cocktail of hardship in Christmas week?

The answer is simple: heifers are the elite underage players. They are the future stars of your senior squad.

Heifers that develop mastitis in the first 30 days of lactation are shown to have a less productive lifespan.

Given the huge cost of rearing replacements to get to calving, combined with the fact that they won’t return on that investment until their second lactation, managing them specifically to reduce the incidence of mastitis is essential.

Just like any promising young player, they need to be brought into a low-stress environment, shown the ropes and not have too much expected of them in the first season.

If you want to have a team of Johnny Sextons, then management and risk reduction is key.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford