Gillian O’Sullivan: How long until the next dry period impacts on having a functioning water supply for the farm?

I remember the very first year myself and Neil came home to farm full-time. Our farming career began with a sunny summer wedding in 2010 and Mother Nature greeted us with the coldest winter in almost 50 years.

Neil recalls a three-hour farce when trying to empty the last milk collection from the bulk tank.

The milk lorry couldn’t travel the icy descent to the parlour and the frosty milk within the bulk tank didn’t want to make the outbound journey either!

It was a complete reality check on how harsh and cold conditions can be when farming but passing time tells its own tale.

In retrospect that cold spell of 2010 marked it as the only year this century with temperatures below what was considered normal in 1970.

Twenty of the previous 21 years have been above this with climate models from Met Eireann projecting this trend of warmer temperatures to continue.

The past month has yet again set records with Durrow, Co Laois experiencing 32.1 degree heat — breaking the all time record set for August temperatures in Ireland.

So where does this leave us facing into September following record breaking weather? Tight on grass and short on water is the quick answer.

Our water pump began to spit and spurt one morning in mid August during the peak of the heatwave.

For a deep well that has never been any trouble this was concerning to say the least.

This unfortunately poses the question, how long until the next dry period impacts on having a functioning water supply for the farm?

In terms of grass we have very quickly moved through a trilogy of decision making around fertiliser spreading.

It was too dry to spread and following a month’s rain in the space of five days it was too wet to spread and then very quickly it was almost too late to spread!

The weather extremes have added bewildering levels of complexity to decision making around grassland management for the final rotation.

Farms should be reaching peak cover around mid-September following a period of building grass in August.

Instead average farm cover in our area is a little over 500kg DM/Ha when it should be double that.

Growth potential is dropping with declining daylight hours as those late evenings begin to draw in.

This will play out as a spike in grass growth which might settle between 50 or 60kg DM/day for a short period but will quickly drop to 40kg DM/day and below by October.

The reality is that supplement in the diet now will be difficult to remove without rapidly running farm cover down again.

Closing paddocks in the final rotation will begin in October but we will watch farm cover very closely as that dictates when grazing ceases, flexibility here is warranted given current circumstances.

The decision to drop demand early by selling empties will be dictated by silage availability.

In the south-east silage demand is far greater than supply but for us the key decision around silage reserves starts with spring calving.

The importance of ring fencing enough high-quality silage for freshly calved cows to cover any weather blips next spring cannot be overstated.

Currently many farms are supplementing heavily to reduce demand and here is no different with cows receiving 9kgDM between silage and concentrate.Grass, on the other hand is just beginning to respond. And while the cows were quite content to graze a field which had drought stressed grass in early September, once the rain arrived they were as happy as a group of freshly weaned calves.

Despite the greenery on display, the bottoming out of grass DM has them unsettled, watching any movement on the farm for a chance to complain to management.

When we consider the challenges that come with farming through periods of extreme weather it puts a spotlight on those that will be most affected in the coming decades.

According to the last farm census of 2020, the average Irish farmer is aged 57, born in the early 1960s.

The outcome of extremes due to climate change over the next 15-20 years will not be fought by today’s average farmer but by the daughters and sons that follow in their footsteps.

In view of building resilient, multi-generational family farms the issues relating to current trends in climate change are often the elephant in the room.

Do we stick our heads in the sand hoping next year will be better on farms that are most affected by changes in our weather patterns?

What this generation tolerates the next generation embraces is an apt quote — in terms of warm embraces will succession be the receiver of a cold shoulder?

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford