Gillian O'Sullivan: Don’t keep making the same mistakes at calving — a review of your season will help fix any recurring problems

‘Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results” — wise words as we approach the end of the calving season.

What level of insanity crept into the busy spring? Was it calf scour, milk fever, retained cleanings? What was the problem that wasn’t addressed in the past 12 months that led to the same issues cropping up in spring?

Now is the time to begin the review process, documenting it in ink in the farm diary. We have come through many nights of broken sleep with calvings, which can lead to hazy recollection of events.

As with having a new baby in the house, we tend to forget all the difficult stuff as soon as it’s over, so this is the time to conduct that review.

We basing ours on four broad areas: cow transitioning, calf health, grassland management and labour.

The measures of success around cow transitioning are easily counted: milk fever, metritis, retained afterbirth, LDAs, RDAs and ketosis all highlight different aspects of cow management.

One case of milk fever, no metritis or retained cleanings reflected BCS and pre-calving nutrition being spot-on.

Our downfall this year came in three LDAs over a four-day period. Less than 3pc incidence of LDAs is considered within normal parameters, but having had no LDA on the farm in five years, we were disappointed.

Risk factors for LDAs involve issues with reduced ruminal fill around calving as well as other metabolic or health problems that could predispose cows to displacement.

Up to 86pc of LDAs occur within the first two weeks after calving, reflecting the importance of high dry matter intakes with high-forage diets.

Our usual approach to ensuring good dry matter intakes with fresh cows is to have plenty of haylage available in the calving pens. Cows go grazing for a few hours during the day after calving and are in on silage at night, with a gradual build-up of concentrate in the parlour to 3kg over a few days.

This has worked in the past but when looking back we saw that the LDAs coincided with a change in the quality of forage used in the calving shed combined with a run of wet, cold weather.

This clearly impacted on the dry matter intake of the fresh cows and contributed to reduced ruminal fill and resultant LDAs in that vital first two weeks post-calving.

One of the benchmarking areas we monitor closely is BCS loss in the calving to breeding period. Research has shown that BCS loss greater than 0.5 units results in significant decreases in conception rates during the breeding season — a cost we can certainly do without this year.

The surprising thing is that even in herds with a BCS of 3.25 at calving, 30pc will lose over 0.5 units in early lactation. The temptation to cut back on expensive concentrate at that time could be costly in situations where grass supply is not adequate.

This all comes back to the importance of dry matter and energy intakes in the first 100 days after calving — this period sets the tone for herd fertility performance.

Research has shown that 3kg of concentrate supplementation in situations where grass supply is not adequate versus zero concentrate results in conception rates to first service of 64pc in comparison to a costly 41pc.

It is so important to be mindful of that negative energy period post-calving — limiting the duration and severity will pay dividends in the long term.

Assessing our cow transitioning has become one of the most important areas of farm management, and we build up additional monitoring targets year on year to continually improve.

Management is the main factor in transition cow issues and these problems often spill over into the breeding season, affecting fertility performance.

Accepting high levels of transition issues without reviewing the root of the problem and implementing changes for next season is a truly missed opportunity.

By taking 15 minutes now to document the problems in black and white, it tees up the time for solutions later in the year.

Vets are flat out during spring – they’re under pressure to get from one emergency call to the next – so there is little point in asking as they leave the yard for solutions to a scour or milk fever issue.

If veterinary input is needed to combat an annual springtime animal health issue, this consultation can be planned in autumn to put a strategy in place.

Paying for good advice is peanuts compared to call out fees for problems during peak calving.

This approach has helped us reduce the risk and incidence of the most common springtime animal health issues while leaving the ‘insanity’ to others.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford