Gillian O’Sullivan: Bovine TB numbers are a cause for concern that we can’t afford to overlook

This time of year, as things wind down, one of the last hurdles is our TB test. Thankfully all stock passed without any issues, but I fret until the last animal leaves the crush.

There is always a sense of dread around the day the test is read, as once bitten, twice shy.

Since myself and Neil have been milking, there has only been a single reactor but more significant breakdowns have occurred in the past.

I remember clearly the morning when our local vet had spotted the reactor in the pen before she came near the crush and the inevitable long-winded process that unfolded after.

The questions — how long until she goes? — the valuation, waiting, restrictions, stress… it all combines to have a significant impact at farm level.

The current state of play with bovine TB in Ireland is a cause for concern that might have been overlooked by some, with the big-ticket items such as nitrates, CAP and environmental issues dominating the media.

To put this in perspective, we haven’t seen numbers of TB reactors at this level since before 2010, with over 7,000 more reactors in 2020 than there were in 2015.

Read More

In that time the percentage of herds with a new breakdown has increased from 3.27pc to 4.38pc, but regional differences tell their own story.

Cork, a county with over a million cattle, has seen a significant rise in TB herd incidence of late, with North Cork recording over 8pc of herds with new breakdowns.

In 2018, then Agriculture Minister Michael Creed spoke of eradication of TB by 2030, but we don’t seem to be moving in that direction.

Some of the biggest challenges to making progress are around the skin test, residual undetected infection in herds and the fact that wildlife like badgers can play a part.

To put a wildlife host in context, just imagine if we were told that dogs or flies were involved in Covid transmission and how that would add another degree of complexity to managing the situation!

TB has been eradicated from a number of countries such as Australia, although it did take 27 years.

One of the points of contrast with the eradication programme in Australia was the recognition of the risk posed by other animals in the herd after a breakdown.

Read More

Some animals that are recently infected or even animals that are advanced with TB don’t give the desired response to the skin test — this is the limitation.

It will detect approximately 80pc of infected animals.

In Ireland, after two clear skin tests, it’s business as usual, but in Australia all animals present during a breakdown were considered at risk for the rest of their life.

Farmers are very black and white about a TB free status following clear skin tests and fail to take into account the grey area of residual infection following a breakdown.

Couple this with the substantial level of cattle movements that occur across the country (1.3 million movements in 2016!) and we can begin to draw parallels with nightclubs and Covid.

The wildlife aspect of TB is particularly complex. Badgers are a host of TB and can pass it on to cattle, but we cannot cull them from existence long-term.

Recent studies support badger vaccination to prevent infection, reducing TB risk to cattle, and a policy of both vaccination and selective culling is being followed by the Department.

The impact of deer is thought to be localised to high-density sika deer populations but their central role in TB transmission outside Wicklow remains uncertain, unlike the badgers.

TB is a deeply emotive topic. If a Department official is put in front of a group of farmers to discuss TB, exchanges can become heated quite quickly.

When things go wrong we want to blame something — the intradermal test, the vets, the Department, the badgers — someone has to pay for the devastation that comes with a herd breakdown.

If Covid has taught us one thing, it’s that infectious disease is often quite complex.

From testing and interpretation to transmission, we all now know that disease spread and dynamics are far from simple.

TB poses a huge risk to dairy farmers that cannot be overlooked long-term.

To move forward we must look at the challenges and see how we can best reduce risk to our herds, acknowledging that there are some things within our control and others outside the farm gate.

Gillian O’Sullivan farms with her husband Neil near Dungarvan, Co Waterford