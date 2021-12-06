Farming

Gillian O’Sullivan: Bovine TB numbers are a cause for concern that we can’t afford to overlook

TB is like Covid – complex, hard to control and an emotive topic

Spreaders: 'Badgers are a host of TB and can pass it on to cattle, but we cannot cull them from existence long-term' Expand

Spreaders: 'Badgers are a host of TB and can pass it on to cattle, but we cannot cull them from existence long-term'

Gillian O'Sullivan

This time of year, as things wind down, one of the last hurdles is our TB test. Thankfully all stock passed without any issues, but I fret until the last animal leaves the crush.

There is always a sense of dread around the day the test is read, as once bitten, twice shy.

