Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.8°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gillian O’Sullivan: All farmers need to play their part in the battle to halt wormer resistance

Poor practices around product usage are often the main contributing factor to the worms developing resistance

Concern: An inevitable consequence of grass-based systems is infection with parasitic nematodes such as lung and gut worms. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Concern: An inevitable consequence of grass-based systems is infection with parasitic nematodes such as lung and gut worms. Photo: Roger Jones

Concern: An inevitable consequence of grass-based systems is infection with parasitic nematodes such as lung and gut worms. Photo: Roger Jones

Concern: An inevitable consequence of grass-based systems is infection with parasitic nematodes such as lung and gut worms. Photo: Roger Jones

Gillian O'Sullivan

Replacement heifer calves should be approximately 30pc of their mature live weight at six months of age. Our heifer calves were weighed this week and averaged 170kg, putting them ahead of target by about 10kg and thriving.

Among the three main groups of dairy stock on the farm, there has been one group worm dose given. None for cows, none for in-calf heifers and just 70pc of the heifer calf group received a worm dose in May.

Why is this vitally important?

Most Watched

Privacy