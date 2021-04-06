Gillian O’Sullivan: 5 simple steps to ensure consistent fertility rates

As the countdown to the breeding season begins, there are five steps we take on the farm to ensure consistently good fertility performance

1 Body Condition Score is the ultimate cow barometer. Targeting 90pc of the herd to be hitting the right BCS at the right time of the year is the cornerstone to a successful breeding season.

The most important thing a farmer can do to ensure good dairy cow health around calving is to manage BCS properly, aiming for BCS of 3-3.25 at calving.

Research showed that with a BCS of 3.5 at calving 47pc of cows lose greater than 0.5units of BCS in early lactation. Once cows lose over 0.5units of BCS in early lactation conception rates to 1st service can drop below 50pc.

2 Nutrition in the first 100 days post calving is also linked to conception rates to first service. Providing high quality, high energy diets in early lactation minimises negative energy balance as dry matter intakes increase post calving.

We ringfence our best quality silage made from surplus paddocks and keep it for milking cows in Spring.

The energy balance of the herd is monitored on every milk collection by checking the milk fat to protein ratio is below 1.5.

Finally, the concentrate used is a maize based, 13pc protein ration to balance out the high protein of Spring grass – excessive protein in the diet can have a negative effect on fertility rates.

3 Problem Cows are dealt with early. There is little point in hoping a cow that had a difficult calving, metritis or retained foetal membranes will sort herself out in time for the breeding season.

Spending a single morning to draft out these cows and have them examined a week or two before breeding starts gives them a greater chance of a successful mating.

We find this is always helped by tailpainting the herd three weeks before breeding and recording those heats as there are some cows that may not have had any problems post calving but could have a low grade metritis and not be cycling.

4 Planning is essential. The focus on our farm has changed to breeding the best genetics in our herd to the best bull selection maximising genetic gain. Spend time on both bull and cow selection and earmark the poor performers for beef AI straws.

We began by not breeding from the bottom 10pc and now don’t breed replacements from the bottom 30pc of the herd. It takes time to pick out the best and worst performers, but that time is well spent when better replacements are coming into the parlour each year.

5 Organisation is key

A stock of good heat detection aids such as tail paint or scratch cards. A breeding chart printed out on the wall of the dairy with cow and bull selection.

Ordering your straws on time so they are in the flask when you need them. An easy method of recording cows served e.g. phone app, wall chart, white board. All simple steps, but all essential.