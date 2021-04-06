Farming

Gillian O’Sullivan: 5 simple steps to ensure consistent fertility rates

Gillian O'Sullivan

As the countdown to the breeding season begins, there are five steps we take on the farm to ensure consistently good fertility performance

 

1 Body Condition Score is the ultimate cow barometer. Targeting 90pc of the herd to be hitting the right BCS at the right time of the year is the cornerstone to a successful breeding season.

