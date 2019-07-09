Get more from grass event to focus on soil fertility

Stock image.
Stock image.

Lakeland Agri, in conjunction with the Lakeland Dairies / Teagasc Joint Programme, will host a major interactive grassland event this week.

The Getting More from Grassland event is taking place on Wednesday and feature industry-leading experts from across the grassland, soil fertility and technology.  

The event will take place on the farm of Alan Mackarel, Clones in Co Monaghan. Alan has been on a continuous journey of reseeding and soil improvement on his farm over the years.

On the day, topics including how to get your soil structure and fertility right and what seed will match your farm will be discussed. There will also be an interactive demonstration highlighting the differences between ploughing, direct drill and min-tilling and which technique is best for your farm.

Speakers on the day include industry representatives as well as soil fertility experts Dr Stan Lalor from Grassland Agro and Dr David Atherton from Thomson and Joseph.

Alan Hurst is Technical and Product Manager with Lakeland Agri and encouraging farmers to attend. “We are delighted to have put together such as an informative and knowledgeable group of speakers for our Getting More from Grassland event.

"Getting your soil fertility to the optimal levels will ensure that more grass will grow which will, in turn, help drive profitability at farm level. Productive grassland is the foundation for any successful farm business. Alan Mackarel is top of his game in terms of growing grass and there will be plenty of practical information for farmers on the day."

The event is approved for the Knowledge Transfer (KT) scheme by the Department of Agriculture and will count as one of the necessary five meetings as part of the KT scheme.

