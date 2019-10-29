Get it right: Seven steps to successful, stress-free drying off

wintering cows
wintering cows

1. Get help.

Drying off is not a one-person job. At least two people are needed and in an ideal world, three: one person to hold the tail, one to open the tubes and then one to administer the tubes.

2. Clean towards you and tube away

When looking at the cows' teats through the back legs, start at the two front teats. Clean and thoroughly disinfect with cotton wool and methylated spirits (or the wipes provided). Do the front two teats first and then the back two. Then tube the back two first, followed by the front two. This minimises the risk of contaminating the teat end with a dirty arm before the tubes are put in.

3. One teat at a time

One teat should receive a tube and sealer before moving on to the next one. This reduces any confusion as to whether a particular teat has been done or not.

4. Turn off the phone

Distraction will only lead to disaster. You won't thank yourself for answering a call when you realise one teat has gotten two sealers instead of a dry cow tube and sealer.

5. Dry off small groups

Thirty cows per day is the max that should be dried off. Cows will be out of their routine, and it won't be long before the parlour, and the farmer, will be nicely spattered in fresh cow faeces. Patience will quickly run out and this will only lead to the job not being done correctly.

6. Allow lots of time

If you put pressure on yourself to be finished by a certain time, again, it will only lead to problems.

7. A fresh pair of eyes

Even if you have being drying off cows for years, it's good to get a fresh pair of eyes to critique the process. Your vet will be more than happy to visit your farm while you are drying off to offer advice if needed.

