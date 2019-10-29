Get it right: Seven steps to successful, stress-free drying off

1. Get help.

Drying off is not a one-person job. At least two people are needed and in an ideal world, three: one person to hold the tail, one to open the tubes and then one to administer the tubes.

2. Clean towards you and tube away

When looking at the cows' teats through the back legs, start at the two front teats. Clean and thoroughly disinfect with cotton wool and methylated spirits (or the wipes provided). Do the front two teats first and then the back two. Then tube the back two first, followed by the front two. This minimises the risk of contaminating the teat end with a dirty arm before the tubes are put in.

3. One teat at a time

One teat should receive a tube and sealer before moving on to the next one. This reduces any confusion as to whether a particular teat has been done or not.