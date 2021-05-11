Gerard Sherlock: Poor grass growth is forcing me to keep my cows indoors at night

A couple of sayings I heard over the years were “no grass in May — buy cows; grass in May — sell” and “a wet and windy May fills the haybarns with hay”.

If we are to believe these sayings, things can only get better. We were spoiled this time last year as we basked in sunshine — even drought in some parts — with loads of grass growing.

The coldness of April and into May has seen some paddocks growing very little and very slowly.

We should be seeing grass growth/day figures heading towards 100. Last week’s grass growth on my farm was 30.

The biggest impact of this slow growth for me is that cows are still indoors by night. Their diet is 8kg grass, 6kg meal and 5kg silage —which is 2-3 year old silage.

They are allocated an amount of grass each day.

Unsettled

They were very content all through the dry, cold weather but are a bit more unsettled in the wet.

Second rotation began on April 16, which was planned for. Since then they have been going into covers of around 1,100-1,300. Cleanouts have been excellent. Current demand is 33, so growth rates are only meeting demand.

If cows were grazing full-time demand would be at 53 at the present SR of 4.09 LU/ha. The AFC is 689. The 93 cows are producing 2.1kg MS.

Breeding began here on the heifers and cows three weeks ago today. I’m keen to see my submission rates this evening. The group of 29 replacement heifers were put out to grass on an outfarm on April 12.

A teaser bull with a chinball is picking them up nicely, with 23 heifers served at 14 days. Heifers are checked twice a day. There are good handling facilities on the outfarm, which leaves it easy to separate and serve the heifers.

All cows were calved by the first days of May so it meant full concentration on breeding. Again at 14 days there were 54 cows served.

One disadvantage this season is the cows in at night. I don’t allow the teaser bull with the cows during the night. I check them before going to bed.

One unplanned heat detection aid at night-time is the stock bull, who is in a pen across from the cows. Any cows that are on heat seem to be always closest to him.

All heifers and cows are being served once a day after the evening milking.

The first group of 17 heifer calves were weaned on April 19. The youngest in this group was 11 weeks.

They are in the slatted house on meal, straw and hay. They should be going to the field next week.

The second group of 18 heifers should be ready for weaning then. All remaining Hereford calves are being sold off at 3-4 weeks old.

A few weeks back I tuned in to the Lakeland Dairies AGM on Zoom. Despite the difficult 2020, Lakeland had a very strong financial performance in the first year since the merger with LacPatrick.

Co-ops have been the cornerstone of rural Ireland for decades, and I am confident Lakeland will continue to support farmers across the 17 counties it serves.



Given the weather challenges and the large price increases in feed, fertiliser and fuel inputs, Lakeland’s strong showing was welcome news.

Following the AGM an SGM was held to ratify a number of rule changes, mainly on governance and representation.

Having served on the committee of Town of Monaghan Co-op many years ago, and then been on the council and board of TMC and LacPatrick, I appreciate the importance of getting active dairy farmers involved in their co-op.

Nowadays board members are trained for their role, which I very much welcome.

Even though we as dairy farmers are business people, decision-making in co-ops needs a high standard of expertise and experience.

All the Lakeland rule changes were unanimously passed, paving the way to set up electoral area committees which in time will elect the board member.

Congratulations to all involved in bringing in a fair and democratic system of representation.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan