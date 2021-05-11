Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Poor grass growth is forcing me to keep my cows indoors at night

Better days: Grass growth on Gerard Sherlock&rsquo;s Monaghan farm was 30 last week, when normally it would be approaching 100. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Gerard Sherlock

A couple of sayings I heard over the years were “no grass in May — buy cows; grass in May — sell” and “a wet and windy May fills the haybarns with hay”.

If we are to believe these sayings, things can only get better. We were spoiled this time last year as we basked in sunshine even drought in some parts with loads of grass growing.

