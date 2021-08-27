Farming

Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Young people will be missed on our farms as schools go back

Helping hand: Children can bring enthusiasm to a farm Expand

Helping hand: Children can bring enthusiasm to a farm

Gerard Sherlock

The days are getting shorter but the recent glorious sunshine was very welcome as the rain gauges were beginning to fill up and even overflow in some areas.

Following on from the heatwave in mid-July grass covers dropped off so I decided to feed round-baled silage to the milking cows for two weeks.

The 92 cows were happy eating two bales each day after milkings. Performance wasn’t affected as yield and solids stayed steady. It allowed grass to make a super recovery.

