Gerard Sherlock: Young people will be missed on our farms as schools go back

The days are getting shorter but the recent glorious sunshine was very welcome as the rain gauges were beginning to fill up and even overflow in some areas.

Following on from the heatwave in mid-July grass covers dropped off so I decided to feed round-baled silage to the milking cows for two weeks.

The 92 cows were happy eating two bales each day after milkings. Performance wasn’t affected as yield and solids stayed steady. It allowed grass to make a super recovery.

There were tremendous grass growths in August — some of my paddocks were growing up to 80kgDM/ha per day.

I will have to watch covers carefully as I am down nearly eight acres on the milking platform, because the field is being reseeded. Even though August was a great growing month, there weren’t many dry days in the first three weeks.

I burned off the field on July 13 and it was five weeks later that the grass seed was sown on it.

You couldn’t plan early enough for reseeding. The grass-seed mix consisted of aberclyde, abergreen and moira varieties.

The other reseeds that were done in early July have been grazed. Farm cover at the moment sits at 909. Cows are producing 23l and 1.8MS.

Third-cut silage should be ready in two weeks. This will be baled silage.

Cows received their six-monthly IBR vaccine last week as well as getting their tails clipped. Calves and in-calf heifers are performing well and are kept moved regularly to fresh grass.

Most of our schools are back again. Young people from farming backgrounds may even welcome this, as they won’t be expected to help out with as many jobs.

Our young people will be missed as they give enthusiasm to the farmer, and in turn have learned some of the skills of farming.

Some secondary-school pupils have been off since mid-May.

The two youngest in our house got their learner driving permits recently, which gives them a first taste of independence, albeit on the tractor.

Two weeks ago we got away for three nights and travelled around Carlow, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The highlight for me was the Waterford Greenway, which involves cycling 46km from Waterford to Dungarvan.

Full credit to the architects of this project as the route is very flat (which suited me) and has lovely scenery along it.

Full credit to all the farmers along the way too who I’m sure had to negotiate for rights of way.

The quality of the fencing and underpasses was top class. It is a terrific asset to have in the area.

Being on holiday brought home how much we rely on our smartphones.

Gone are the days of buying bus tickets, looking for directions, wondering how far to the nearest filling station, even looking up the food menus of restaurants.

It makes you wonder will we become too dependent on technology, or maybe it is just moving with the times.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan