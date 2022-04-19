Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Why the effort you put in now ahead of breeding will pay off in spades next spring

Getting everything in place in good time will result in better, more compact calving

Planning ahead: A vet artificially inseminates a cow; Gerard Sherlock has already selected a team of bulls selected: 16, made up of five from the Gene Ireland programme, three sexed-semen bulls and the remainder conventional bulls. Photo: Deposit Expand

Gerard Sherlock

With Easter behind us once again it’s full steam ahead now for the breeding season, which begins tomorrow on this farm.

As I begin breeding, I have only four more cows to calve and they should be calved by the end of the month. I’m delighted.

