Gerard Sherlock: Why the effort you put in now ahead of breeding will pay off in spades next spring

With Easter behind us once again it’s full steam ahead now for the breeding season, which begins tomorrow on this farm.

As I begin breeding, I have only four more cows to calve and they should be calved by the end of the month. I’m delighted.

It takes 100pc energy, enthusiasm and eyes to serve as many animals as possible by Day 21.

Everything is in place — teaser bulls at the ready, chinball harnesses fixed, paint and a good system of recording services.

And last but not least a team of bulls selected: 16, made up of five from the Gene Ireland programme, three sexed-semen bulls and the remainder conventional bulls.

The bulls’ weighted averages have an EBI of €310 (€103 milk, €140 fertility, milk 106kg, F+P 29.5kg).

I am planning to use 50 sexed semen straws on the 25 maiden heifers and a select number of cows.

The cows I have selected have to be as fit as possible for service.

They have to be long enough calved, have had no calving difficulties, be in good condition and have a good history of going in-calf first time.

The efforts I put in to breeding now will result in better compact calving next spring.

Last week’s milder weather gave grass the boost it was waiting for. The cows are still grazing by day only; 68pc of the farm is grazed and I reckon the second rotation will begin next Monday.

The farm cover is at 550 but I would like to see it higher.

During the last week of March when ground conditions were very good I spread about 2000 gals/acre of slurry with the dribble-bar on the grazed paddocks.

This was topped up with 20 units/ac of urea. The non-grazed paddocks got about 30 units of 18-6-12+S. The silage ground was all fertilized on March 28.

Read More

75 units/ac of 40pc N+S was spread. This along with the earlier slurry should bring it around the 100units/ac requirement.

I have a lot of chickweed in my silage ground which will need to be sprayed shortly.

Following a clear TB herd test, the maiden heifers went to grass on April 11. There are 25 in this group, with nine sold off earlier as surplus.

There are 35 heifer calves from this year. The first group of these are being weaned. They seem to be thriving well, eating plenty of meal and straw.

The later beef calves are being sold off. I used Aubrac on three cows and got four calves. The set of twins were small but healthy.

At the end of last month my co-op, Lakeland Dairies, published details of their planned milk supply management scheme. When I first saw the media headlines, I thought a form of milk quotas were coming back.

As we all know, milk supply has rocketed since quotas were abolished in 2015. And rightly so for those dairy farmers who suffered for years buying expensive milk quota and often paying a hefty super-levy as well.

Read More

In these northern counties, scale is still modest enough. There are still many family-type dairy farms at 100 cows or less.

I often think back to my father’s time when 20-30 cows were sufficient to provide a family income.

Nowadays it takes 100 cows to provide the same income.

The new scheme being introduced next year aims to reduce supplies in the peak months of April, May and June by using 2021 as the base year — any milk supplied in these months above 2021 will be penalised.

The 4c penalty is severe enough, but when it is balanced out over the whole supply it won’t be as severe.

Read More

There is another incentive scheme to encourage more January milk but I doubt the uptake will be great, especially with spring-calving herds that dry off completely.

All in all there is a lot of detail in the scheme and every dairy farmer will have to assess their own situation to see what works best for them.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan