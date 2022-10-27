Gerard Sherlock: Why testing silage for minerals is so important

Historically, November 1 was called Samhain and was a Gaelic festival marking the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter or the ‘darker half’ of the year.

Traditionally, Samhain was a time to take stock of the animals and food supplies. Cattle were brought down to the winter pastures after six months in the higher summer pastures.

It was also the time to choose which animals would be slaughtered.

In my earlier years, on November 1 I would have be awakened to the many shots being fired at pheasants which were so plentiful in our fields. Pheasants are rare to see nowadays in our fields.

Some of our traditions haven’t changed, and I am delighted to be still grazing the cows outdoors. They will be housed full-time this week, although a recent forecast predicting July weather on the way may alter grazing plans.

Unfortunately my average farm cover of 665 dictates that I am getting very close to closing up for the year, and any further grazing will reduce grass for the spring.

The cows have been housed by night since October 20. Even with the rain over the past few weeks, ground conditions held up well and allowed the last few paddocks of heavy covers to be grazed out well.

Temperatures have remained mild and cows are happy out.

At night they are being fed third-cut bales, which are of very good quality this year. They are not the usual wet and sometimes sour bales I have made in previous years. I’d say this is due to the weather being a lot drier in early September.

These bales will be finished within the next two weeks, and then I will open my first-cut pit silage.

The silage results came back for my first and second cuts. I predicted when the first cut was made that its quality was not going to be great, and it came back with DM of 24pc, DMD 67pc, CP 12pc, ME 10 and intake value 101.

The second cut is a lot better in quality and will be fed when cows calve down.

One saving grace of this first cut silage is that the intake value is very good — probably due to a very low ammonia N figure. It should be good enough for the cows in the dry period.

I will have to monitor cows carefully that they remain in good body condition and select out thinner cows for extra feeding. Already cows seem to be in good condition.

I got both silages tested for minerals as well, as getting these right leads to a more trouble-free calving season.

The first cut has no major negatives; of the 14 trace elements tested, four are below normal: iodine, selenium, zinc and copper. I will bolus all in-calf animals, covering these four elements, and top up with a good-quality dry-cow mineral pre-calving.

The in-calf heifers were housed full-time last week. All the weanlings are still out, with a good supply of grass ahead of them. They are getting 2kg of nuts.

50 lambs were bought in mid-September and are keeping grass under control on the silage block. They will be sold in mid-December.

Our farm recently hosted my discussion group. One topic we looked at was the nitrates level on the farm and how I will have to adapt to a reduction in hectares next year — a parcel of leased land I had has been sold.

Cow numbers will have to be around 90 and replacement numbers around 20 (0-1 year) and 20 (1-2 year). This should leave overall farm stocking rate at about 2.6.

I will also have to go into the derogation category as slurry export options are getting less, especially now with the effective doubling of N content figures.

In a way derogation is no big fear to me as I am already complying with many of its rules. The pressures of tighter nitrate rules are really impacting now on all dairy farmers, and my advice is to make decisions sooner rather than later.

Despite what is being said, all the rules point towards a reduction in stock numbers. No farmer wants to reduce cow numbers given the current milk pricing, but finding the balance between farming financially and farming environmentally will be the challenge.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan