Gerard Sherlock: Why I went back to college after a 35-year gap

This week many dairy farmers will be completing their Profit Monitors, and it’s so important to know where you stand; 2022 was a great year for our sector, returning the highest prices ever for dairy produce.

It was all due to supply and demand, as was explained to me at the Lakeland supplier meeting I attended in mid-December, where the trade was analysed in depth.

For the first eight months of 2022 milk was scarce across the main producing regions — the US, Europe and New Zealand. When product is scarce, customers get nervous and start buying frantically in case it runs out.

Since August many milk producing countries have increased production, leaving an over-supply in the market. Customers now have the attitude towards product sellers (our co-ops) of, “keep your product in your storage until we need it”.



For 2023 all the analysts are predicting a drop in milk price. How much, is the question on all of our lips.

One factor is the continuing Covid lockdowns in China, which are preventing people from dining out. The sooner they get sorted, the sooner they can buy bigger volumes of dairy produce from Europe.



On this farm, I will be applying for a derogation in 2023. I lost a piece of land that I had leased long term so the only option is derogation. Cow numbers will be closer to 90 this year, with young stock numbers reduced as well.

On the TB situation I have a herd test coming up shortly. Fingers crossed it will be clear and will remove the restriction notice we’ve had on the farm since May.

We are also addressing farm succession. A start has been made to set up a registered farm partnership with our son, who has completed his Green Cert.

This will bring a new dynamic to the farm as it opens up new incentives such as Young Farmer schemes and a plan for the future. We are working with our accountants in IFAC, who know how to do the paperwork properly.

In September, I returned to third-level education. I did my Leaving Cert in 1987 and I always wondered, could I ever do a degree?

In 2021 Dundalk IT in partnership with Ballyhaise College offered a part-time degree in agriculture. They are the only Institute in the country offering this.

In 2022 I applied and was accepted. It is a two-year course involving two nights per week — one on campus in Dundalk and the other online.

It is a big enough commitment because there are a few more nights spent on assignments, homework and studying for exams beginning next week. I just hope everything will run smoothly in the busy spring period.

The group doing it are made up of farmers (part-time and full-time) and people from the agri industry.

I am often asked, why do a degree? In a way I see it as tying up all the farming knowledge and experience I have gained over the last 30 years.

In December, three people who influenced me in the development of this farm moved on.

Firstly my Teagasc advisor Trevor Dunwoody moved roles within Teagsasc. He always provided sound advice to me and so many others.

He also did a great job as our discussion group’s facilitator.

Pat Meehan has retired after 46 years working with three co-ops: Town of Monaghan, LacPatrick and then Lakelands. Pat was the person you rang at any time if you had a problem. You were assured of an encouraging answer and the problem sorted.

Then Lakelands CEO Michael Hanley retired after 36 years in the co-op. I first met Michael almost 33 years ago as we both were founders of the Cavan-Monaghan Leader group.

One of his lines from the supplier meeting stuck with me, and is applicable to himself: “It takes a good jockey to ride a good horse.”

​

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan