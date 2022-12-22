Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Why I went back to college after a 35-year gap

Two-year course involves two nights per week and plenty of assignments – but it’s worth it

Always learning: Gerard Sherlock is doing a two-year part-time degree in agriculture at Dundalk IT in partnership with Ballyhaise College. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Gerard Sherlock

This week many dairy farmers will be completing their Profit Monitors, and it’s so important to know where you stand; 2022 was a great year for our sector, returning the highest prices ever for dairy produce.

It was all due to supply and demand, as was explained to me at the Lakeland supplier meeting I attended in mid-December, where the trade was analysed in depth.

