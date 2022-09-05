Gerard Sherlock: Why I didn’t treat my lone case of mastitis

‘The autumn is upon us’: Gerard Sherlock on his farm in Co Monaghan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

August 2022 has to be one of the driest and hottest months on record. You could count on one hand the number of wet days we had here in north Monaghan.

The unbroken spell allowed a lot of reseeding, lime spreading, drainage work, third-cut silage and much more to be carried out.

But the autumn is upon us, with leaves changing colour, schools going back and of course the return of the Ploughing in two weeks’ time.

The cows are getting slower and lazier when moving to and from the field. I introduced some round bales of silage into their diet last weekend. They were walking through grass too quickly and I was finding it hard to stretch out the rotation length.

AFC is at 783 and cover/LU is 230kgDM. Cows are producing 1.8kg/MS. SCC is at 110000.

There was one case of mastitis in August and I didn’t treat it as she is not in calf and will be culled. The affected quarter went dry and the cow is healthy.

All cows and indeed all breeding stock were vaccinated for IBR last month. Cows’ tails were clipped.

I am very pleased with my calves’ performance so far as they have only received one worm dose, and there has been little or no coughing.

They are still in one group of 35 and receive 1-2kg of meals daily. I have taken the straw away from them as they weren’t bothered about it.

Third-cut silage is completed. It was round-baled and it yielded a respectable 100 bales. Quality should be good as it was mowed very dry and got two days of good wilting.

That should finish up all the silage-making for this year, and my fodder budget tells me I am on target for winter feed.

The two silage pits can be tested any time now and that will show up the quality of the winter diet. I will do a mineral test as well as it is just as important as the quality test. It is an expensive test to do. Some negotiating with the miller may be needed.

Any remaining slurry — which is very little — and dairy washings will be spread on the silage ground to empty out all slurry tanks.

Going forward this silage ground will be grazed by the calves and by 50 store lambs which were bought recently.

Fertiliser will be blanket-spread on all paddocks next week, as the closing date for spreading is September 14.

At our last discussion group meeting, we talked about forward-buying fertiliser for next spring. There was a general reluctance, as we hope prices will be no dearer next spring.

But if deals from local merchants do arise, they will be looked at. Some merchants have stocks of protected urea available but it is not recommended to buy this, as the ‘protected ‘element of the urea has a short shelf-life.

We headed to Donegal for a few days’ break in early August. The weather was fabulous and the whole county was looking great, from the beaches to the mountains. Ireland has so much to offer when the sun shines.

Once home it was headlong into our local show on August 20, which was hit by one of the month’s few wet days. The rain didn’t spoil the day too much, with huge numbers of people attending and enjoying it.

Across the country, it is clear that the spirit of our traditional shows is alive and well. I cannot commend enough the volunteers of all ages who work so hard for the betterment of others.

Overall it was a great summer for farming and for the people of rural Ireland.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan