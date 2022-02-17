Farming

Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Why great care is needed when giving milk replacer

When it comes to feeding, the key is consistency

Reduced demand: Gerard Sherlock has noticed that not many farmers are looking for Friesian bulls to rear this year. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Reduced demand: Gerard Sherlock has noticed that not many farmers are looking for Friesian bulls to rear this year. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerard Sherlock

As we feared, the heavens opened as soon as the slurry ban was lifted on February 1 in Zone C, and it has been raining since.

Apparently, more rain fell in the first 10 days of February than in the whole of January.

