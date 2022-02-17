Gerard Sherlock: Why great care is needed when giving milk replacer

As we feared, the heavens opened as soon as the slurry ban was lifted on February 1 in Zone C, and it has been raining since.

Apparently, more rain fell in the first 10 days of February than in the whole of January.

I walked the farm during the last week of January calculating an opening farm cover, and ground conditions were excellent.

But now it’s going to be a waiting game; it’s about being patient. No slurry or fertiliser has been spread yet.

Two weeks ago one of the cow slurry tanks was getting full so we mixed the tank and moved it to another tank. Fingers crossed weather will improve and the valuable slurry we all have will be put to good use.

The last month has been extremely busy with calving. Around 60pc have calved at this stage.

Last week was a little quieter but this week I see another burst coming.

Thankfully, there are no major problems to report on calvings. All calvings are speedy and cows and heifers are cleaning out quickly.

I have had no milk fever cases so far. I called the vet in to examine one cow and it turned out she had a twisted calf bed.

Read More

I got the opportunity to see the vet using a mechanism to turn the calf around, rather than having to use their own strength and energy. It was a successful exercise as the cow calved a healthy calf within two hours.

There have been three sets of twins so far, with just three calves surviving. The losses were due to not knowing twins were coming and not calving them quick enough.

On the calf rearing side, everything is going well. When a lot of cows are calving together, plenty of calf space is required, especially group pens.

The second calf house was the original calf house, built in 1983; it has lain dormant for the last number of years.

To get it ready was a simple job of clearing it out, washing it out and dividing it into three large pens with gates.

The gates can all be easily lifted off to allow cleaning out with the Bobcat. It is up and running now and has reduced the feeding time greatly.

Another time saver began last weekend as the first group of calves went on milk replacer — something we talked about at our discussion group meeting last week.

Read More

It was interesting to listen to everybody’s different feeding techniques. Whether it was a once-a-day or twice-a-day system or even feeding whole milk, the key word was consistency.

Great care is needed when adding the correct volume of replacer powder and again to add the same amount at every feed.

There are a big number of milk replacer products out there so when choosing one, make sure the ingredients are top quality and get value for money.

Like all inputs, milk replacer has increased in price this year. All my calves have access to crunch and water from Day 4, and I make sure that it is fresh daily.

The Friesian bulls are being sold for export so far. I noticed this year that not many farmers are looking for them to rear.

I will have to look at the option of using sexed semen this year and as — the breeding season isn’t that far away.

Next Monday I welcome two students to the farm to begin their work placements; one is a first year from Ballyhaise Ag College, and the other is a third year from DKIT.

Both will get many opportunities to practise the skills of dairying and everything associated with it.

There are busy days lay ahead including the lepto and IBR booster vaccines, repairing fencing for the grazing season.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan