Gerard Sherlock: What I learned from my visit to a Signpost farm

Two things are clear: we are going to have to put more effort into selecting quality beef bulls for our dairy cows – and clover is key

Raising the quality of dairy beef calves: Gerard Sherlock on his Monaghan farm with a stock bull. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Gerard Sherlock

Farmers across the country are hoping that the old saying of ‘March in like a lion and out like a lamb’ will soon come true.

The snow and rain made it hard to achieve any meaningful grazing in March. My cows saw the last of the outdoors on March 12. Luckily they had grazed 45pc of the milking platform (MP).

