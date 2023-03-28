Gerard Sherlock: What I learned from my visit to a Signpost farm

Farmers across the country are hoping that the old saying of ‘March in like a lion and out like a lamb’ will soon come true.

The snow and rain made it hard to achieve any meaningful grazing in March. My cows saw the last of the outdoors on March 12. Luckily they had grazed 45pc of the milking platform (MP).

All paddocks on the MP have received 30 units of urea and some got slurry as well just before the weather broke.

The recent mild weather helped grass growth, with covers of 500 coming back on the paddocks that were grazed earliest. First-cut silage fields should be closed and sowed soon, if we get a dry settled spell.

Calving has slowed down as 90pc of the herd has calved. All of the Friesian heifer calves are on twice-a-day milk replacer. They are all eating calf crunch, good-quality straw and have access to running water.

They have all been dehorned and have been vaccinated for IBR and other respiratory diseases.

The last of the Friesian bull calves should be sold this week.

Since the beginning of March the calves born have been either Belgian Blue or Hereford. This year I have noted a big variation in size of the Blue calves. All of them were easy enough calved. The smaller Blue calves will definitely take longer to have them ready for sale.

Our last discussion group meeting was held on the farm of one of our members who is involved in the Teagasc Signpost Programme, which was set up to create a roadmap for all farmers.

One of the many discussions held was the deterioration of the quality of dairy beef calves still being produced and sold.

Going forward, we as dairy farmers are going to have to put more effort into selecting quality beef bulls for our dairy cows.

The switch to sexed semen should supply more than enough replacements for dairy herds. That will mean more dairy cows will be getting beef bulls.

The plan on this farm for the coming breeding season is to use sexed semen and a lesser amount of conventional Friesian AI, stop using Friesian AI after a month and use beef AI for as long as possible.

Paying big money for a pure-bred bull of any breed isn’t justifiable if he has only small numbers to breed, and you cannot produce a quality calf if the bull is not well bred. This is where the poorer-quality calves can arrive from.

Interpretation of the glossy bull catalogue is also a challenge for many farmers.

The endless figures now available on every bull have to be studied carefully to make sure that we are selecting the bull that will give us our ‘cow for the future’.

Help is available to prepare bull teams for this year’s breeding season and should be sought.

The other main discussion in our group centred on clover. We hear a lot about ‘transitioning to low nitrogen systems’, and one way to achieve it is to incorporate clover in our grazing swards.

We saw a few paddocks that had great clover swards. Establishing clover seems to work best when it is sown at reseeding time. Traditional grazing habits will have to change if we are to make clover work, such as grazing at lighter covers and making sure cows are always ‘full’, but the dividends of reduced N usage make it lucrative.

Another point I noted on the Signpost farm was the use of the compound fertilisers 0-7-30 and 18-6-12. They were recommended as the only two compounds to use as they are value for money and will replace quickly the most important nutrients that are being removed through grazing and silage-making.

From my first visit to a Signpost farm, there are a lot of new practical technologies being practised. I would encourage every farmer to visit one in your area.

​Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan