Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 13°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerard Sherlock: We Irish farmers obey EU directives too willingly

Some of the nitrates proposals are necessary to improve our water quality but they must not inflict unnecessary costs on family farms

Concerns: Gerard Sherlock fears that the Nitrates Action programme&rsquo;s proposed measures will put huge strain on dairy farmers&rsquo; resources Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Close

Concerns: Gerard Sherlock fears that the Nitrates Action programme&rsquo;s proposed measures will put huge strain on dairy farmers&rsquo; resources Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Concerns: Gerard Sherlock fears that the Nitrates Action programme’s proposed measures will put huge strain on dairy farmers’ resources Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Concerns: Gerard Sherlock fears that the Nitrates Action programme’s proposed measures will put huge strain on dairy farmers’ resources Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock

Last week I got an invitation to an online conference titled ‘30 Years of LEADER: Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future’.

It brought back happy memories to me of my years on the board of the Cavan-Monaghan Rural Development Co-op, which rolled out the EU-funded LEADER programme in those counties.

I represented Macra Na Feirme on the board for a number of years from its inception back in 1991.

Most Watched

Privacy