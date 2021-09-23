Gerard Sherlock: We Irish farmers obey EU directives too willingly

Last week I got an invitation to an online conference titled ‘30 Years of LEADER: Learning from the Past, Looking to the Future’.

It brought back happy memories to me of my years on the board of the Cavan-Monaghan Rural Development Co-op, which rolled out the EU-funded LEADER programme in those counties.

I represented Macra Na Feirme on the board for a number of years from its inception back in 1991.

Back then, rural development was a new buzzword and we were all very excited about LEADER as it was the first funding programme to be administered by a local group and not by a government department.

It would be interesting to find out how many projects that were funded back then are still active and viable.

One project I was involved with was the funding of computers and a farm package to dairy farmers — the grants were gratefully received. Other enterprises funded included agri-tourism, which still is viable, and deer-farming, which did not last in this part of the country.

I know the administration of LEADER has changed, but I hope the ‘bottom-up’ rationale still prevails, with ideas coming from the people on the ground.

In stark contrast to the positivity of LEADER, I read through ‘Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme’, which was published on August 9 and had a public consultation closing date of September 20.

How many of us farmers made a submission? Well I did for one, as I feel many of the proposed measures will put huge strain on dairy farmers’ resources.

The milk price is very strong this year and dairy farmers are making money, but this profit will be quickly swallowed up if we have to pay for the ‘unaffordable fertiliser’ being advocated for next spring.

There was so much lime being spread this year that I had to wait for over a week; this reflects the huge investment being made on reseeding. Never before were there so many brown fields up and down the country.

And any farmer doing any building work won’t be long telling you the big increases in steel costs.

Some of the nitrates proposals are necessary to improve our water quality but the powers that be need to be careful not to inflict unnecessary costs on family farms.

Maybe it’s time to make a real comparison with dairy farmers in other EU countries and see how they are coping with nitrates. We in Ireland tend to obey EU directives too willingly and too quickly.

At farm level it is the ‘back end’ all farmers dream of. Cows are still eating their fill of grass in glorious sunshine heading towards October.

Cows are producing 1.6kgMS daily. Silage was introduced last week to stretch out grass intakes. Cows get this after each milking and are happy to back out grazing.

Strip-wires are also used to allocate grass to ensure good clean-outs. The AFC is 1029 and the cover/LU is 292.

Third-cut bales were mowed three weeks ago. There were about 120 bales in total. They were made in good conditions, so quality should be good also.

All slurry tanks were emptied using LESS and spread on the silage ground and a few of the cow paddocks.

After the third cut was taken I spread about two tonnes of lime /acre. Ground conditions are ideal for spreading and I have ordered another load for the cow paddocks.

In total I have spread 100t of lime this year. The reseed done on August 18 is looking very well and is being grazed.

As I write, if the weather doesn’t change the cows will graze it, and if it does change, 35 weanlings will graze it. It got a top dressing of one bag of 18-6-12/acre and was sprayed with Pastor-Trio for docks and chickweed.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan