Gerard Sherlock: Top tips to ensure calving runs smoothly

Nobody should be without a calving camera nowadays, linked to their phone where possible

Everything in order: 'Good records, spacious, well-lit calving pens and a good camera system are key to a successful calving season'. Photo: Getty

Everything in order: &lsquo;Good records, spacious, well-lit calving pens and a good camera system are key to a successful calving season&rsquo;. Photo: Getty

Everything in order: ‘Good records, spacious, well-lit calving pens and a good camera system are key to a successful calving season’. Photo: Getty

Everything in order: ‘Good records, spacious, well-lit calving pens and a good camera system are key to a successful calving season’. Photo: Getty

Gerard Sherlock

February 1, is a key date in the farming calendar. Traditionally it marks the first day of spring, and up here in Monaghan it is the opening of the slurry spreading season, which runs until September 30 this year.

That gives us eight months to spread, with at least 50pc of it to be spread by mid-June.

