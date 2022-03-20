Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Gerard Sherlock: Slurry may well be the only fertiliser land will see this year

Only option: Slurry being spread in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones Expand

Close

Only option: Slurry being spread in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Only option: Slurry being spread in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Only option: Slurry being spread in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

Gerard Sherlock

The knock-on effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will bring many challenges to Irish farming this year.

I have never seen fertiliser, fuel or feed prices so high — and they are still rising. For the first time ever it took over €100 of diesel to fill my modest VW Caddy van.

Most Watched

Privacy