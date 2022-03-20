Gerard Sherlock: Slurry may well be the only fertiliser land will see this year

The knock-on effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will bring many challenges to Irish farming this year.

I have never seen fertiliser, fuel or feed prices so high — and they are still rising. For the first time ever it took over €100 of diesel to fill my modest VW Caddy van.

Farmers will have no problem cutting back on nitrogen usage in 2022 because they either won’t be able to get it or they can’t afford it.

In a way it is a wake-up call for us all, as now we have to put a serious value on our slurry. Given the prices, slurry may well be the only fertiliser land will see this year.

Last week I sat down in my office and calculated exactly what fertiliser I needed for my first cut. I took into account the slurry that has gone out on the silage ground to date.

I also worked out what I needed for the grazing paddocks, and matched these calculations to the fertiliser stock I have.

Thankfully I have enough to see me through the first cut and the next 2-3 rounds of grazing. All I need now is to make sure the fertiliser sower is set and calibrated correctly, and put plenty of concentration into the job of sowing.

We talked about this at our discussion group last week — our advisor emphasised that sowing fertiliser should be based on soil indexes.

If soil indexes are at 3 or 4, nitrogen along with slurry should be sufficient. If soil indexes are at 1 or 2, N, P & K compounds are needed along with slurry.

Soil sampling and adhering to the results should save money as well as producing a high-quantity and quality crop.

The job of weighing the maiden heifers was done last week. They already had got their lepto and IBR vaccines. Before weighing tails were clipped and udders checked for anything unusual.

The batch of 35 was reduced by one as a twin heifer showing no breeding sign was sold off.

The average weight of the 34 heifers was 333kg, with a range from 285-370kg There were only two below 300kg.

The average DLWG since last November was 0.55kg.

By now, 85pc of cows and heifers have calved. The Friesian calves were finished by March 1 and since then there has been a mix of Belgian Blue and Hereford.

Seven Friesian bull calves are all that remain to be sold and they should go this week. All of my Friesian bull calves went for shipping this year.

I finished up with 36 Friesian heifer calves on the ground this spring, thankfully without any health issues so far. It is my priority to have everything clean and fresh with them at all times: meal, straw, bedding, water and air.

The last few days of pleasant spring weather have been very welcome after the rain of the previous two weeks. We had a few very good days during the first week of March that allowed me get slurry spread on silage ground, 28 units/ac of urea out on the grazing ground and cows out to graze about 20pc of the MP.

Unfortunately cows went back in and only got out again on St Patrick’s Day. The slurry was spread with the dribble bar and the pipe system.

Washed out

The breeding season is imminent. Cow and heifer heats are being recorded. Any cows with any discharges are being washed out. I have selected a preliminary team of bulls and have ordered them as some bulls were selling fast.

My plan is to use 50 sexed straws on the heifers and a select group of trouble-free cows with a record of going in calf easily and regularly.

I have also applied for the Dairy Gene Ireland bulls. A full TB herd test is planned for next Monday so fingers crossed for that.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan