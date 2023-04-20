Gerard Sherlock: Simple steps we can all take to stop harmful chemicals entering our watercourses

When the good weather comes, it brings with it a long list jobs to be tackled, but one day last week I took time out to go to the monthly discussion group meeting, where the topic was water quality.

As a member of my local group water scheme I was keen to know where we are going on water quality in our rivers and streams.

We heard a talk from Ross Mac Donald, the Source Protection Officer appointed by Stranooden Group Water Scheme in mid-Monaghan.

We walked through paddocks of lush green grass, and where there is grass there are docks too. Ross asked us, how do we control our docks. The answer of course was spraying.

Ross told us nearly all sprays contain the product MCPA in some form, which is the main pollutant in many of our streams and rivers.

MCPA is a selective herbicide, commonly used in Ireland as a rush killer. It is so polluting that if the foil seal from the cap of the container got thrown into a river, it can pollute for up to 30km.

Ross has carried out much research on source protection and his projects have involved working with farmers, domestic households and industry.

Farmers own the majority of the land where sprays are used, but householders can pollute too. Most farmers have a knowledge of the use of sprays. Domestic householders haven’t got this.

When a householder goes into their local co-op or store to buy weedkiller for their pathways, drives or lawns, more than likely the product contains MCPA.

The knapsack or watering can is often used with an overdose of spray (to make sure to get a good kill). When it rains, the paths or whatever are washed into drains, which all eventually lead to a stream.

An education programme is needed here for retailers and for all domestic users so that they realise the impact of spraying weeds around the house.

​The catchment area of one of Ross’s projects was some 700ha. On these farms, weeds and rushes were sprayed with glyphosate instead of MCPA using a weed-wiper instead of the boom sprayer.

He told us it took 1,400L of mix to spray 700ha using the weed-wiper and that it would takes 280,000L using the traditional boom sprayer — slightly less if you use low-drift nozzles.

So why isn’t the weed-wiper more popular? In this country the farmer is not allowed to use MCPA in a weed-wiper, as the manufacturer has not yet registered it for use in a weed-wiper. It would make a lot of sense to change these rules.

The farmers using the glyphosate were very happy with its results as the weed-wiper only touches the weeds or the rushes and not the grass, as long as the grass is well grazed down.

Another part of Ross’s project involved testing and calibrating a number of farmers’ boom sprayers. This was done on 48 sprayers.

What was interesting here is that even if the sprayer wasn’t used much on the farm, it lost its calibration very quickly and needed to be recalibrated again every year.

One final point we learned was that many of us blanket-fence along our streams and rivers using 2m buffers. There are now EPA maps available which can show the most vulnerable places along our streams where leaching occurs most.

Water carrying nutrients will not run off uniformly along our drains or ditch. It will head for the lowest point.

Ross advised to create bigger buffers around these points and also to plant some cheap trees to further buffer these run-offs.

It certainly was a learning day for all of us. All the farmers present agreed that the project’s approach of working with farmers made sense and should be adapted countrywide.

Water contaminated with MCPA cannot be treated so we must all do our part in preventing MCPA entering our watercourses.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan