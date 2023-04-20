Farming

Gerard Sherlock: Simple steps we can all take to stop harmful chemicals entering our watercourses

Weed-wiper technology uses much less spray mix than traditional boom sprayers

Better for the environment: 'Ross told us it took 1,400L of mix to spray 700ha using the weed-wiper and that it would takes 280,000L using the traditional boom sprayer — slightly less if you use low-drift nozzles' Expand

Gerard Sherlock

When the good weather comes, it brings with it a long list jobs to be tackled, but one day last week I took time out to go to the monthly discussion group meeting, where the topic was water quality.

As a member of my local group water scheme I was keen to know where we are going on water quality in our rivers and streams.

