Gerard Sherlock: Silage yields are high but quality is low

One of my fields that was reseeded last year yielded 17 bales/ac

Data: Gerard Sherlock measuring his grass. Photo: Lorraine Teevan Expand

Data: Gerard Sherlock measuring his grass. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Gerard Sherlock

I am relieved to have first-cut silage under the cover. May was a difficult month for making silage as there were no long spells of sunny weather.

All we got was bursts of two or three good days and then back to the rain. It was difficult to plan, both for the farmer and the contractor.

