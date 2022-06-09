Gerard Sherlock: Silage yields are high but quality is low

I am relieved to have first-cut silage under the cover. May was a difficult month for making silage as there were no long spells of sunny weather.

All we got was bursts of two or three good days and then back to the rain. It was difficult to plan, both for the farmer and the contractor.

My first-cut silage was mowed on May 28 and picked up and ensiled the following day. A quick grass test was done and it showed no nitrogen, and grass sugars at 3 and 5.

The grass was tedded out after being mowed. This helped a lot to dry the grass, resulting in little or no silage effluent.

I reckon silage quality will not be good this year as there was a lot of white stem showing.

Quantity was massive, as many crops were yielding at least 12t/ac. One of my own fields that was reseeded last year yielded 17 bales/ac.

The reason I baled it was because I feared the pit wouldn’t comfortably hold all the silage.

Another indication of the high yields is the slow regrowths on silage fields. Many are still remaining white, two weeks after cutting.

To prepare for the second cut, slurry was applied at a rate of around 2,500gals/ac using LESS. I will top this up with about 50 units of N in the coming days.

Last week I filled out a fodder stock sheet to see what deficit/surplus winter feed I have. Teagasc recommend having 70pc of silage made by June. I have about 60pc made. The deficit will have to be made up in the coming months.

I will aim to make more bales soon as I am trying to avoid third-cut silage this year as I find it difficult to get the quality.

The scarcity of labour has raised its head big time in the past month for farmers and contractors.

One job that needs some help is the covering of the pit. As many silage pits were filled to capacity — and in some cases overfilled — more time and energy was needed to cover them. I had a lot of phonecalls to make to gather up a few hands.

Granted covering a silage pit on a Sunday evening isn’t appealing but thanks to family members, both male and female, it was done.

Recently I heard a business owner on the radio asking where all the workers have gone.

Emigration hasn’t increased, our population is rising, yet there seems to be such a scarcity of workers across so many sectors.

Perhaps the two years of Covid changed people’s attitudes towards helping each other. People have got used to living in isolation and it will take a while to adjust again.

Here on the farm breeding continues with the cows. I am almost eight weeks into it. The 42-day submission rate is at 94pc.

The five cows not served yet have been scanned and are good. I will use CIDRs on them this week if no heats have showed.

I have been using all Belgian Blue AI on the cows since May 30. I sent off 32 milk samples for pregnancy testing at the end of last week.

A Hereford bull has been in with the heifers since May 19. These will be scanned next week and hopefully the bull can be switched to the cows.

A first-lactation cow came in last week with a severe scour. The vet treated her with fluids and antibiotics and she has recovered well.

AFC is at 720 and four paddocks have been baled up as surpluses. Milk solids are at 2.1kg MS/cow.

All of this year’s heifer calves went to the field on June 4. Half of the paddock had been round-baled the previous week.

I placed a bale of straw in the field as well so they have a good choice of forage.

Unfortunately TB has reappeared on the farm, with a cow that was sent to the factory showing up lesions.

The Department vet went through her testing history since birth and she did occasionally record 1mm lumps.

She could have had an underlying TB issue all along but never showed it. Such is the complexity of this disease we are trying to eradicate.

For me this means no animals moving and two clear tests over the next four months.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan