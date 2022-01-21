Gerard Sherlock: Profit Monitor provides valuable insights into how your farm is performing

The calving season has begun here. The first calving began on January 15 when two heifers calved down almost a week ahead of their service date.

The modern-day AI bulls are certainly doing what they say in leaving shorter gestation periods.

Granted, the calves are smaller than average, but they are alive and healthy.

The new bay added on to the calf house was just about finished in time (the first two newborns had to get temporary shelter for a few days).

It has worked out well and should leave more space for calves and cows calving, as well as easier access from the cow-house to the calving area.

The addition of some extra lighting, especially as they are the new LED lights, greatly improves visibility around the farm.

One of the many benefits of working alongside the next generation is that they put pressure on me to invest in lights and other things I probably would have done without.

We completed the Teagasc Profit Monitor (PM), and within a few days my advisor had returned to me 23 pages of financial data covering every euro that was earned and spent on the farm in 2021.

Any farmer that completes a PM in January should be commended, because plenty of businesses with financial teams working for them wouldn’t be producing end of year accounts for a long time yet.

Teagasc have updated the PM this year by introducing more breakdown sections, such as: general vet expenses; vet medicines; vaccinations; contractor costs broken into forage, manure handling, reseeding and other; young stock costs broken into milk replacer, concentrate and tags; and some new sections like lime/reseed and build-up fertiliser and animal bedding.

The process begins by inputting all invoices, chequebook stubs, and bank and milk statements onto a cost control planner spreadsheet.

This is a very user-friendly package, provided you have a fairly up to date Excel.

Each payment is apportioned/allocated to the dairy, replacement or cattle enterprise.

When all receipts and payments have been recorded a totals sheet is generated, which I send to my advisor.

Other figures are included such as loan and bank balances, values of land, buildings and machinery, drawings. The more financial details you give, the better.

As expected, we made a 30pc increase in dairy profits last year. Variable costs were up by 18pc and fixed costs increased by 10pc. The rise in milk price was the main factor.

The fertiliser bill remained the same as in 2020. To repeat this for 2022 will be a big challenge.

I see short-term fertiliser loans being offered. I’m not sure whether this is a route that farmers should be taking to support cashflow.

Another way to look at the financial progress of the farm is the ‘multiple years’ report, which for me goes back to 2003. On one page I can compare every cost I have incurred over the past 19 years.

This week I intend to weigh the replacement heifers and give them their first lepto vaccine shot. One sure sign of good weights in my heifers are the large numbers of them showing heats even from before Christmas.

Fertiliser did arrive into my yard last week. The buyers’ group got a deal of sorts, so I availed of it to get me through to sowing for the first-cut silage.

25ac was soil sampled, mostly the land that was bought three years ago. It will be interesting to monitor the soil indexes and pH since it was reseeded.

As we head into the busy calving season it is still important to keep up to date with all the changes being proposed for our farms. Make sure to read up when you can and listen to the relevant webinars that affect you.

PastureBase have updated their weekly newsletter and each week great practical advice is given on grass growth figures and grass management.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan