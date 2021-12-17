Gerard Sherlock: Let the stats tell you what you did right and wrong

Numbers game: Gerard Sherlock says three key areas to look at are grass growth and utilisation, milk solids and overall profitability on the farm. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Our farms have to be attended to on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, but we should have it sorted that the minimum work has to be done.

Good planning should avoid having to block silage and the likes on the big day, so we get some well-deserved some quality family time.

On my farm all animals are housed now with the last of the weanlings coming indoors on December 4.

Last Saturday they were all dosed for lice using a pour-on and with Levafas Diamond.

They are separated into three groups with the lightest weight group getting 2kg meal and silage.

There are 45 cows milking at the minute and 42 cows dried off.

I opened the first-cut silage pit and am feeding it to all animals.

It tested as follows: DM 24pc, pH 3.4, DMD 72pc, ME 11.1, CrPr 12.1pc.

The pH would suggest it is acidic but I haven’t seen any cuds being thrown up yet.

I also got it tested for minerals and the Cation-Anion Balance (CAB), which balances seven of the major elements, was high, so I have been recommended to feed a dry cow mineral with anionic salts.

I have started this as, believe it or not, I am only 30 days away from calving.

The final farm cover of 2021 was taken around December 1, and AFC is at 730. This is around where it should be, and if this mild weather continues there should be a decent bank of grass available for the cows in early February.

The silage ground block is well and truly grazed off as we bought 37 store lambs to do the grazing. They arrived at the end of September and went to the mart on Thursday last.

There are no profit or loss figures to report yet, but we are expecting them to have done well.

The extension to the calf-house is coming on well. The roof is on, floors are concreted and lights installed. The final fixing of doors and gates and water drinkers will be ongoing from now to Christmas Day.

At this time, it’s always good to take look back at what went well during the year and what didn’t.

The ideal autumn certainly made up for the very poor growth of the spring.

On a recent PastureBase webinar they said more grass was grew in September than in May.

Three key areas for me to look at are grass growth and utilisation, milk solids and overall profitability on the farm.

Profitability will be fully dissected when I complete the Teagasc Profit Monitor, which has been reviewed and updated, giving a lot more breakdown of costs.

Read More

The milk solids performance can be reviewed by looking at our milk statements or using the app that many of our co-ops have in place.

PastureBase provides a huge array of end-of-year reports on annual tonnage etc.

Overall 2021 was a good year for all farm enterprises from a price, yield and performance point of view.

But we have been well warned that 2022 will eradicate any profits made in 2021. I can’t see the recent bank charges introduced on larger deposits affecting too many farmers next year.

Read More

The ‘save’ mentality of our forefathers will quickly vanish by this cruel tax.

I admire my local Credit Union here in Monaghan for getting involved in the ‘Cultivate’ farm loan product.

With so many of our banks leaving our towns, it is encouraging to see a lending institution offering farmers very attractive packages.

Gerard Sherlock farms at Tydavnet, Co Monaghan